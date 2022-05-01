EAU CLAIRE — The future site of summer music festival Country Jam USA is set to annex into Eau Claire, paving the way for the extension of city utilities and other infrastructure to the property.
Earlier this year, festival organizer Kathy Wright announced that Country Jam had bought about 160 acres of farmland on the west side of Highway T, south of 20th Avenue in the Chippewa County town of Wheaton.
The land’s new owners are bringing their petition to extend Eau Claire city limits around the property to the city government this month. The annexation petition will first be heard at tonight’s(Monday) Plan Commission meeting, followed by a public hearing at the May 10 City Council meeting before a deciding vote happens the following day.
While still holding this year’s Country Jam USA on July 21 to 23 at the festival’s longtime home on leased property in the town of Union, the event intends to move to its new home in 2023.
The long-term plan for the new property, which is currently a field, is to construct permanent buildings there, have space for 1,400 to 1,500 camp sites and host additional events there throughout the year, Wright said in January.
Aaron White, Eau Claire’s economic development manager, said the city has had some early talks with Country Jam USA about its infrastructure needs.
Extending utilities and potentially roads out to the festival site is happening as the city is also looking at services for a neighboring 80-acre piece of land the city purchased in 2020 as additional property for Gateway Industrial Park.
“There will be some shared infrastructure that goes out there that are being planned,” White said.
The city doesn’t yet have businesses that have staked a claim in that 80 acres of new industrial property, but White said there are companies asking about large pieces of land available in the Eau Claire market.
“We’re starting to get some inquiries in the area for bigger projects looking for 30-acre, 40-acre parcels,” he said.
White noted the 80-acre site, which a farm is still using for crops under a lease agreement, does have the benefit of being flat, making it easier to build on than lots with hills or other topographical challenges.
The land is being added to the industrial park to expand the inventory of lots as others continue to be claimed.
For example, the Plan Commission will review a site plan tonight(Monday) for a new 30,000-square-foot building slated for a vacant 5.4-acre lot at 5845 Venture Drive. GLP Services, a job/machine shop currently leasing space in Chippewa Falls, is planning the building for its own use and to rent space out to other tenants.