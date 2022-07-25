EAU CLAIRE — Neighbors of the future home for Country Jam USA aired their concerns Monday night about how the music festival and other events planned there could impact their lives.

Noise and traffic for when the event grounds are busy topped worries of several town of Wheaton residents who spoke during the Eau Claire City Council’s public hearing on Country Jam’s plans.

