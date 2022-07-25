EAU CLAIRE — Neighbors of the future home for Country Jam USA aired their concerns Monday night about how the music festival and other events planned there could impact their lives.
Noise and traffic for when the event grounds are busy topped worries of several town of Wheaton residents who spoke during the Eau Claire City Council’s public hearing on Country Jam’s plans.
“It’s going to be loud as hell,” said Ann Gonstead-Hartle, who lives just a couple of lots to the east of the future festival grounds.
The future Country Jam site is on the southwest corner of Highway T and 20th Avenue, land that the festival’s owners annexed into the city this spring so the site could be served by city water and sewer.
Brian Nodolf, an attorney representing festival owners, said multiple things are being done to minimize sound from reaching residences to the east of the site.
Among those is that the concert stage will be south-facing, pointing mostly toward industrial land on Eau Claire’s north side. On the eastern edge of the land, there will be lots for new commercial buildings, which will help absorb some sound. Landscaping is also planned along the perimeter of the land to help control noise. And among the city’s conditions on a permit for the venue is a limit of 85 decibels of sound at the property’s boundaries while events are happening.
With the 166 acres purchased by Country Jam earlier this year currently being a flat farm field, Gonstead-Hartle is skeptical the noise wouldn’t be a problem at her home without more substantial measures.
“I’d like you to consider a wall, a very tall wall,” she said, citing noise barriers along busy highways in urban areas as an example.
Other neighbors said the added traffic on Highway T and other roads in the vicinity is a big worry.
“(Highway) T is atrocious to get on the morning when I go to work,” said David Jeske, who lives on 20th Avenue.
He and others attested to the amount of truck traffic and commuters that make it a busy two-lane highway.
There have been early discussions on widening the highway to four lanes, but that construction project is not expected to happen anytime soon.
The City Council is set to vote tonight on some of the approvals that Country Jam will need to hold its three-day festival there next July.
A permit Country Jam is seeking from the city would allow up to three multi-day events each year, including the country music festival itself. Its owners are planning to use the site to host other events such as additional concerts and car shows at the outdoor venue.
A yearround indoor event center with room for 650 attendees is also in Country Jam’s plans for the site. That building would host weddings, corporate events, conventions and meetings.
Referendum advice
Hired to provide advice on Eau Claire city and public schools referendums, a consultant felt city leaders are taking a prudent approach in what they’re proposing to ask from voters.
Don Lifto, a consultant from Baker Tilly, said that focusing a city referendum on creating new public safety jobs is in line with results early June telephone surveys conducted with local voters.
“First of all focusing primarily on police and paramedic services certainly would be consistent with results of the survey,” he said.
This afternoon, the City Council is scheduled to vote on how much money it will ask voters to approve in a Nov. 8 referendum and for what new city jobs.
A proposal from city staff that elected officials will consider today would seek $1.2 million in new property taxes. That would pay for five new firefighter/paramedics, five new police officers, changing two part-time civilian community services jobs to full-time, and adding another employee at the local 911 call center.
That referendum would increase property taxes by about $36 on a $194,000 home, which is the median value in Eau Claire, according to City Manager Stephanie Hirsch.
Based on June’s survey, Lifto said that amount is something that a majority of respondents said they would support.
But he also noted there are three variables going into fall’s election that will impact the referendum’s chances and they’re out of the city’s control.
The first is a referendum expected to come from the Eau Claire school district.
“The higher that is, the more negative impact it would have on anything else on the ballot also asking for a tax increase,” Lifto said.
How the economy is doing, especially inflation, consumer confidence and the stock market will also affect how people vote for new taxes, he said.
And while the city will be trying to tell voters about why it needs additional funding for staff, it will also be competing with a barrage of political campaign ads as well going into fall’s midterm election.
“We don’t know if people are going to hear our message or how they’re going to respond to our message in the context of that,” Lifto said.
Hirsch said she’d like the council to decide the dollar amount for the referendum and positions it seeks to address during today’s meeting.
The city has a deadline of Aug. 31 to have the final wording of the referendum to the Eau Claire County Clerk to get the question on the Nov. 8 ballot.