GALESVILLE — The Galesville Police Department identified a drowning victim Monday evening as a 63-year-old man.
Robby Sacia had apparently fallen into Beaver Creek Sunday afternoon, a police press release states.
Emergency personnel were called to the area of the East Mill Road and East Ridge Avenue at 1:12 p.m. Monday for a report of a person falling into the water.
A police officer and a Galesville Area Fire Department emergency worker located the man and got him to shore. They attempted life-saving measures, but he was later pronounced deceased.
The incident remains under investigation.
