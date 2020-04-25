As spring gradually arrives each year, gardeners look forward to the day when they can get outside and in the dirt.
This year appears to be no exception, and the COVID-19 pandemic has perhaps increased interest and enthusiasm even more, from seasoned and new gardeners alike.
Community gardens are no exception.
Such gardens allow those who don’t have the right space or conditions for their own garden to become members and reserve an individual or shared plot at a joint location, providing them with an opportunity they may not otherwise have to grow their own produce.
During the 10 years Menomonie Community Gardens has been open, interest has grown steadily, said President Mary Lotten, but they’ve never reached 100% capacity before.
This year, however, that could very well occur, Lotten said. Last week, only five of the garden’s 94 500-square-foot plots remained available. The garden also has common areas for orchards and other produce including raspberries and asparagus.
The Jeffers Road Community Garden in Eau Claire is managed by UW-Extension in Eau Claire County and consists of approximately 45 20-by-45-foot plots. Organizers have seen similar interest as previous years, and may end up with a slight increase in gardeners overall compared to last year, said Margaret Murphy, horticulture outreach specialist for Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire and Polk counties.
An increase in interest could likely be attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns about being able to get produce elsewhere, Lotten said.
“There are concerns about having enough food, having safe food and perhaps growing more food for preserving,” Lotten said.
Although there haven’t been widespread food shortages, gardening may still be seen as a way to alleviate those concerns for some.
Some returning gardeners have asked for an additional plot, Lotten said, presumably to grow extra produce to preserve and store for after the season ends.
In the midst of COVID-19 concerns, people are “certainly getting more interested in gardening” and “valuing the complexity of distribution of food,” Lotten said.
But providing access to healthy produce to people who may be food insecure or otherwise lack the means to have their own garden was part of community gardens’ missions well before a pandemic showed up.
“(Community) gardens create access allowing more people to grow their own food, which in turn, allows them to stretch their grocery dollars while enjoying fresh, healthy food at their fingertips,” Murphy said.
Those who garden can also have more control over the kind and quality of the food they produce and how it is fertilized, which can be appealing, Lotten said. Menomonie Community Gardens strongly encourages organic methods of gardening, even if the garden itself isn’t able to be certified as such.
Individual plot holders and families aren’t the only ones to benefit from these gardens. Often, the impact of the gardens can be seen in local organizations who partner with community gardens to get healthy food into the hands of those who need it most.
More than 100 people likely benefit directly from produce grown on individual plots at Menomonie Community Gardens, Lotten said. But that doesn’t include the countless others who benefit from the produce the garden donates to a local food pantry and community tables, where 800 pounds of produce was given last year.
The Jeffers Road Community Garden benefits the individuals and families who have plots as well as the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association Kajsiab Project, Murphy said.
While the community gardens are allowed to continuing fulfilling their missions as gardening has been categorized an essential activity, social distancing guidelines will still need to be followed on the properties.
UW-Extension is “currently working with state partners, staff and community partners in putting together guidance that provides best practices and recommendations for garden coordinators and gardeners to support the safe operation of community gardens,” Murphy said.
Among the adjustments being made at Menomonie Community Gardens is the suspension of regular meetings for the gardeners, Lotten said.
But even with the adjustments having to be made, community gardeners will still be able to reap many of the same benefits they normally would during the season, Lotten said, not only in terms of produce, but also in exercise, sunshine and a way to bring balance to a gardener’s life.
“Plus, participating in a community garden brings the added bonus of making new friends, having others nearby for gardening support, the sharing of tips, and sometimes the sharing of produce,” Murphy said. “Community gardening is as much about community as it is about gardening.”