Several times a week, retired architect and train enthusiast Dave Peterson drives into Carson Park through the east entrance. The iconic stone pillars and walls that mark the entrance struck him as needing some renovations, especially once the new causeway over Half Moon Lake was finished.
As a board member on the Eau Claire Community Parks Association, Peterson began to look into a restoration project and the necessary funding. The bulk of the $20,000 project is being funded through the community parks association.
“It’s a project that we looked at over the years,” Peterson said. “There’s been some funds that have been accumulated that weren’t spent for projects, and people indicated that we could do other things with it. So, we’ve got this little bit of money and we thought we would do this project.”
Eau Claire Parks, Forestry and Cemetery Manager Todd Chwala is excited to restore the entrance feature and says the renovation project which started this week should be wrapped up by mid-October.
“The columns were designed to be the gateway into Carson Park. They’re well-built to have lasted this long without completely deteriorating, but they sure do need some TLC,” Chwala said.
Peterson did some digging and found some old photos showing the columns originally had lights on top and there was a sign hanging from a pole on the right pillar which said, “Carson Park.” No one knows exactly when or how the lights and sign disappeared.
“No one even remembers when they came off,” he said.
Made of lannon stone, the pillars and walls were built in 1937, the same year Carson Park baseball stadium opened. They were funded by a $1,000 gift from the estate of Jessie Carson McIntyre of Chicago, the daughter of park namesake William Carson.
Slowiak Masonry in Stanley is working on the walls and pillars. Gary Slowiak complimented the masonry, possibly a Works Progress Administration project.
“Look at what they did back then with the tools they had,” he said.
NEI Electrical in Eau Claire will be updating the wiring and installing the lights.
“The lighting we’re going to be putting up is going to be timed to come on with the lighting on the causeway going across Half Moon Lake,” Chwala said. “We did our level best looking for fixtures that have a nostalgic appeal to them as well.”
They’ll also be adding some copper plating to help weather-proof the pillars and light fixtures.
“We’re doing what we can to keep the moisture out,” Chwala said.
The updated entrance to the well-maintained and historical park will be a nice touch, Peterson said.
“We think it’s really a worthwhile project to do. It’s really going to complement the causeway,” Peterson said.