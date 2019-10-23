The Eau Claire area’s high poverty rate was second only to perennial state leader Milwaukee County in a recent report, prompting the local United Way chapter to call a gathering to discuss the alarming statistic and spur conversation to address the issue.
United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley is leading its first-ever “State of the Chippewa Valley” this afternoon at Marshfield Medical Center — Eau Claire, inviting about 80 people from community organizations, public health and local government to learn more about measures of the area’s poverty.
“It’s a little startling when the Chippewa Valley is on the map for poverty and higher than the state average,” said Jan Porath, executive director of the local United Way chapter.
The poverty rate for all of Eau Claire County and the southern half of Chippewa County was 14.4% in 2017, according to the latest Wisconsin Poverty Report released in June by the UW-Madison Institute for Research on Poverty.
This area and Milwaukee County, which had a 17.2% rate in 2017 and tops the list annually, were the only parts of the state significantly above Wisconsin’s 10.2% poverty rate.
“It was shocking,” Porath said of seeing our area stand out on the poverty map.
The only other time in the report’s 11-year history when the Eau Claire area’s poverty rate rose notably above the state average was in 2012. In that year, the state had an 11.1% poverty rate and our area was one percentage point above that.
One of the report’s researchers, Rebecca Schwei, will be on a panel during today’s event in Eau Claire to explain more details about the poverty data.
Porath will present statistics on residents who are not in poverty, but struggle financially to pay for typical household expenses.
Every two years, United Way releases a report on the county’s population classified as “Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed” because their earnings are below a modest budget for housing, transportation, child care, groceries and health care. In the 2018 ALICE report, 28% of Eau Claire County fell in that category — above poverty but still struggling. The state average was 25%.
Public health officials from Eau Claire and Chippewa County also will speak this afternoon about how poverty is not only an economic issue, but also one that impacts people’s wellbeing.
“Clearly one of the reasons people are healthy or not healthy is related to income,” said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
For example, people in poverty may not be able to afford healthy foods at a grocery store or have transportation for those shopping trips, Giese said. And families struggling to make ends meet also have elevated stress, which negatively impacts chronic diseases and mental health.
“That stress alone alters your body’s functioning,” Giese said.
She will talk about annual Wisconsin county health rankings, which include measures of childhood poverty and income inequality among the factors used to rate how healthy a county’s population is.
In the audience at today’s panel presentation will be representatives from 29 programs that United Way provides funding to, many of them health and human service organizations.
By presenting the local poverty statistics, Porath is hoping to raise awareness and teach more about the situation in the Eau Claire area. Beyond that she hopes that it will start conversations among community programs about strategies to address poverty.
When asked about potential reasons why the Chippewa Valley has a poverty rate above the state average, Porath said a factor is that some of the most plentiful jobs in the area don’t pay much.
“Oftentimes those wages are lower than what you’d need to get out of that ALICE population,” she said.
In September, the Institute for Research on Poverty published a fact sheet illustrating how wages for lower-paying jobs have not been keeping up with inflation. For example, the median hourly pay for a retail worker was $11.48 in 2000. Even with rising wages, the cost of living has grown faster and that person’s hourly rate now amounts to $10.89 worth of buying power.
That fact sheet stated that wages alone weren’t doing much to raise people out of poverty, especially as public benefits such as government food assistance have been scaled back in recent years.