Gatsby’s Gala, a 1920s-themed party, will return for its sixth installment at 7 p.m. Friday in UW-Eau Claire’s Davies Center.
The event, which features music, dancing, and charity gaming — as well as guests decked out in Roaring ‘20s costumes — is a fundraiser for the Eau Claire Jazz Festival and UW-Eau Claire’s jazz studies program.
The event is presented by Eau Claire Jazz Inc., which formed in 2008 to support the UW-Eau Claire jazz studies program.
This year’s gala will feature UW-Eau Claire’s Jazz I and Jazz II ensembles and the following returning guest artists:
• Kathryn Rhutassel, a UW-Eau Claire student in the College of Education and Human Sciences, who will be the featured vocalist with Jazz I under the direction of Robert Baca, the Margaret and Jack O’Farrell Director of Jazz at UW-Eau Claire and the artistic director for Eau Claire Jazz Inc.
• Sue Orfield, a Chippewa Valley resident and lead saxophonist and composer for The Sue Orfield Band.
• Shannon Kaeding, a Fall Creek native known for her jazz vocals who has a new album coming out in 2020.
• Joel Pace, who is the leader of the soul/funk band Irie Sol and a UW-Eau Claire professor of English.
The following performers are new to Gatsby’s Gala:
• The Torch Sisters, an Eau Claire-based performing circus troupe, will provide entertainment as the “Absinthe Ladies,” who will provide lucid movement, burlesque shadow-play and gravity-defying strength in their aerial hoop.
• Michael Andrew, a 1987 graduate of UW-Eau Claire and a Sinatra-esque crooner, has headlined Merv Griffin’s Coconut Club at the Beverly Hilton, the world-renowned Rainbow Room at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York, and starred as the titular character in the musical “The Nutty Professor” directed by Jerry Lewis. Andrew, a frequent guest artist of major U.S. symphony pops orchestras, is making his Gatsby’s Gala debut but will return to Eau Claire Dec. 6 before headlining the Desert Symphony’s “Michael Andrew Holiday Spectacular” in Palm Desert, Calif.
Community support through Gatsby’s Gala helps UW-Eau Claire jazz students participate in performance opportunities and helps engage the next generation of jazz musicians, said Bre DeNure, student festival director for the 2020 Eau Claire Jazz Festival.
Information about tickets for Gatsby’s Gala can be found online at eauclairejazz.com.