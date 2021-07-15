CHIPPEWA FALLS — When Gemini Syndrome took the stage last week in Utah to kick off their 28-city tour, it was the band’s first live show since summer 2018.
Lead singer Aaron Nordstrom said it was an incredible feeling to be back on stage in front of roaring fans.
“It was great. We were rusty, but it didn’t feel like three years had passed,” Nordstrom said Thursday afternoon in a phone interview.
The length of the break, of course, wasn’t planned. The band took 2019 off to write its third album, “Below,” which will be available for pre-order next week, Nordstrom explained.
“We finished recording the album, we were ready to go to (Los Angeles) for post-production (in spring 2020), and that is the weekend everything shut down,” he said.
While many musicians were devastated by the pandemic shutdown, Nordstrom said he needed the break. He had some health issues, and the year off from touring was a welcome change.
“Personally, I needed it for myself,” Nordstrom said. “We had been ‘road-dogging’ it for eight straight years. Now, we’re firing on all cylinders and everyone is feeling good.”
Nordstrom spoke Thursday afternoon from Rosemount, Illinois, — a rare day off on the tour that allowed him to stop in his hometown and see his family for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The band will play in Michigan tonight, then play at 7:25 p.m. Saturday at the Who’s On Top Stage at Rock Fest.
The band’s early hits include “Remember We Die” and “Stardust.” In recent months, the band has released three new singles, including “Reintegration” and their current radio hit “Die With Me.” Nordstrom said it was great to try out new material before fans.
“It’s the best feeling. It’s why we do this,” Nordstrom said. “It’s refreshing. The crowds are digging it.”
Gemini Syndrome played at Rock Fest in 2017, and Nordstrom said he loved the atmosphere, with the mix of classic rock fans and younger rockers.
“Festivals don’t come along often, so it’s a special treat,” he said.
Despite not playing until later in the day, Nordstrom anticipates they will be on the grounds early to visit with the other bands and see the other performances.
While their current tour just started, Nordstrom said the crowds are back to their pre-pandemic levels.
“You can tell people were hungry for this,” he said. “You can tell people need the release of live music’s energy.”