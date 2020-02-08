A federal gender discrimination complaint filed against a UW-Stout all-girls program seeks to have the program abolished, opened up to boys or a comparable all-male program created.
A Freedom of Information Act request filed by the Leader-Telegram reveals that a complaint was filed against UW-Stout on Dec. 14, 2018, through the Chicago office of the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights. The name and contact information of the complainant were redacted.
An Education Department spokesman said the OCR opened an investigation into the complaint June 14, 2019, but declined to provide an estimated date of completion.
The complaint alleges the Science, Technology and Engineering Preview Summer for Girls camp violates Title IX legislation due to its single-sex nature. As a result of the pending litigation, the camp has been canceled for at least this summer.
The STEPS program began in 1997 and encourages middle-school girls to learn about science, technology, engineering and mathematics at the UW-Stout campus. It hosted four separate groups of girls for five days at a time the summer before their seventh grade and provided hands-on activities taught by professors and industry professionals.
Sandi Scott, UW-Stout Title IX coordinator and dean of students, said the university “believes the STEPS program was compliant with all relevant laws and policies.”
The OCR complaint states an email was sent to UW-Stout on Nov. 8, 2018, requesting that the university conduct an internal Title IX review of the STEPS program.
“That single-gender, all-girl education program clearly discriminates on the basis of sex by excluding boys (and gender non-binary students) from participating in that program, subjects boys to differential treatment based on sex/gender and denies them the benefits of that program based on sex/gender,” the email states.
The OCR complaint alleges the university never responded to the request.
Scott said UW-Stout “was aware that an outside entity had asked to review the camp for Title IX compliance. However, the inquiry came from an outside entity and there was no actual individual who was alleged to have been excluded. Therefore, although the request initiated a review process on campus there was not a specific response made.”
About five weeks later, the complaint was filed through the OCR. The complaint requests that UW-Stout comply with any of three options: abolish the STEPS program; convert the STEPS program into a gender-neutral program and implement name changes removing “girls” from the program’s title; or create a comparable all-male STEPS program in addition to the existing STEPS for girls program.
Scott said the university is “considering a variety of options but are doing that thoughtfully and strategically, which is why, in part, we have paused (the STEPS) camp for this year.”
The ongoing OCR investigation could entail reviewing documents, interviews with the complainant and people involved at UW-Stout and any other relevant witnesses. Once the investigation is complete, OCR will determine if there is either insufficient evidence or a preponderance of evidence to conclude that UW-Stout failed to comply with Title IX legislation. If there is insufficient evidence, the complaint is dismissed, pending appeal.
If a preponderance of evidence is found, OCR and UW-Stout will attempt to reach a voluntary resolution describing specific actions the university would take to comply with the law, and OCR would monitor the implementation of those actions. If a resolution cannot be reached, OCR has the right to refer the case to the U.S. Department of Justice or “suspend, terminate, or refuse to grant or continue federal financial assistance” to UW-Stout, according to the OCR website.
The complaint could also be resolved before the OCR investigation concludes. That could be done through a facilitated resolution between the parties, with OCR facilitating discussions between the complainant and UW-Stout. Another option involves UW-Stout expressing an interest in resolving the complaint and OCR determining it is appropriate to resolve the complaint.