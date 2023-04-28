EAU CLAIRE — Niko Lindstrom credits the job he works at the student-run credit union inside his school for giving him a jump on financial know-how he’ll need later in life.
The North High School senior said he’s learned about budgeting, using credit and other financial lessons through the part-time job he's been working this academic year.
“I feel like what I do know is very helpful for my future,” he said.
Open during a few lunch hours each week, the branch inside North High and other schools that Royal Credit Union has a space in help teach students financial literacy by saving money, making transactions, learning about budgeting and preparing them to write checks and use credit cards.
“We’re one of the larger promoters of that education with 30 student-run branches in our service area,” Brandon Riechers, Royal’s president and CEO, said Friday in a visit to North High.
Several Royal Credit Union employees gathered with him in the visit that celebrated April as Financial Literacy Month. In addition to bringing visibility to its programs in the schools, Riechers also voiced support for a bill in the state Legislature that would require high school students to take a half-credit course in personal finance to graduate.
For example, Eau Claire schools do have elective courses that teach personal finance, but students are not required to take them to graduate.
As proposed in the bill, the requirement would start for pupils slated to graduate in 2028.
Riechers said requiring personal finance education could reduce the amount of people who end up facing debt consolidation and have to rebuild their credit due to overspending.
“A lot of times simple budgeting would’ve helped them out,” he said.
The majority of the bill’s 55 sponsors in the state Legislature are Republicans, but there are also several prominent Democrats who have signed onto it.
From our area, state Reps. Clint Moses, R-Menomonie, Warren Petryk, R-town of Washington, Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, Shannon Zimmerman, R-River Falls, and state Sen. Jesse James, R-Altoona, are among the cosponsors.
Minority Leader state State Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, and the Minority Caucus Chairwoman, state Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, also signed on in support of the bill.
Royal Credit Union invited state Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, to visit the North High branch on Friday to meet students who work there.
He held question-and-answer time with the student tellers. They asked Smith about child care, education and roads funding after the senator mentioned impending budget talks in the state Legislature. In turn, Smith asked the students about their post-graduation plans and shared memories of his years attending North High School.
The Leader-Telegram asked Smith why he hasn’t joined the bill mandating personal finance courses for Wisconsin students.
Smith replied that does support financial education.
“I absolutely believe in it,” he said Friday.
However, he is opting not to cosponsor this particular bill based on the principle that it would create an unfunded mandate for schools.
A fiscal estimate prepared by the state Department of Public Instruction states the bill would result in an indeterminate cost increase for school districts.
“Those potential costs could include increased staffing to teach the courses, developing course curriculum and verifying credit completion for graduation,” the fiscal memo states.
The fiscal impact would vary by school district, as each one has different staffing levels and resources.
If the bill included a funding mechanism to pay for financial education or some other way to relieve pressures put on schools from other unfunded mandates, Smith said he might have considered adding his name to be a sponsor.
While he won’t lend his name to the legislation, Smith said it could still get his support when the state Senate is asked to decide on it.
“It doesn’t mean I won’t vote for it,” he said.