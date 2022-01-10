After having a COVID-19 wedding in the Eau Claire County Courthouse on Sept. 22, 2020, Sam Jensen and Emma Heitzig of Eau Claire had their photos taken in Owen Park by friend Thomas Rada, left, and sister of the bride, Angelina Heitzig. Marriages in Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn counties largely rebounded in 2021 after a slightly slower year in 2020.
EAU CLAIRE — More local couples took advantage of the pandemic’s lull in the spring, summer and fall of 2021 to tie the knot, area marriage license numbers indicate.
Marriages in Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn counties dipped in 2020, but largely rebounded in 2021.
Eau Claire County issued 577 marriage licenses in 2021, which is 53 more licenses than it issued in 2020, said deputy county clerk Chrissy Anderson.
Marriage numbers in Eau Claire County still haven’t rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, though: The county issued 609 marriage licenses in 2019 and has issued more than 600 licenses annually in recent years.
Marriages in Dunn and Chippewa counties in 2021 eclipsed numbers from before the pandemic.
Chippewa County issued 375 marriage licenses in 2021, an increase of 19 licenses over 2020 and an increase of eight licenses over 2019, said deputy county clerk Lisa Merrell.
Dunn County Clerk Andrew Mercil said the county issued 243 marriage licenses in 2021. It was 33 more licenses than the county issued in 2020, and 30 more than in 2019.
Local wedding venues also said last year they were seeing signs of a return of the wedding season.
The Florian Gardens Conference Center in Eau Claire, after operating at about 10% of its typical event schedule in 2020, was booking weddings every weekend through 2022 as of June 2021, owner and president Dave Burke told the Leader-Telegram in June.
Divorces largely consistent with pre-pandemic levels
The rate of divorces filed in Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn counties was less consistent.
In 2021, 271 divorces were filed in Eau Claire County — which is down about 31 divorces compared to 2020, but roughly consistent with the number of divorces filed in 2019, according to Wisconsin county court records.
In Dunn County the number of divorces have stayed about the same between 2019 and 2021.
In Chippewa County, divorces rose last year. There were 213 filed in 2021, compared to 167 in 2020 and 195 in 2019, according to county court records.
