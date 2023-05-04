EAU CLAIRE — Sometime Wednesday night an imaginary tornado hit the fictional place of Liberty County, Wisconsin — cutting a path that devastated three cities and the many who live there.
By 9 a.m. Thursday, the emergency responders who assembled for simulations in Eau Claire and Green Bay heard details of the disaster.
Three people were confirmed dead, 65 others were injured, with an unknown number of residents unaccounted for inthe chaos caused by a severe large-scale storm system. Normal civilian communication lines — telephone, cellphone service and internet — were knocked out in the disaster zone.
Teams from agencies across Wisconsin and even parts of Minnesota gathered Thursday and Friday for the annual State Interoperable Mobile Communication exercise. Held simultaneously at the Eau Claire Expo Center and at UW-Green Bay, the two-day simulation event focused on emergency communications in the wake of a disaster. It was a chance to drill through procedures, test equipment and troubleshoot problems.
“You can’t simulate everything using a book,” said Sgt. Jake Henning of the Altoona Police Department.
Serving in his role as public information officer for the Northern Wisconsin Incident Management Team, Henning took local media outlets on a tour of the expo grounds where trailers loaded with sophisticated communications equipment were set up.
Wearing a vest with two yellow handheld radios, Margaret Zieke walked out of Wisconsin Task Force 1’s red trailer. As communications unit leader, one of the radios is kept on the frequency her urban search and rescue team uses while the other is ready to be switched to channels that local officials are using to coordinate recovery efforts.
For situations like a tornado with the potential for people to be trapped in buildings or other difficult places to rescue them, the statewide task force could be requested to help.
“This type of incident has more needs that what local or county resources can provide,” Zieke said.
A major disaster can also overwhelm a state’s resources, necessitating a call to neighbors for help.
“Any significant disaster, we don’t have enough resources to do that ourselves,” said Mark Erickson, leader of Minnesota Task Force 1.
He and several of his team members took part in the emergency simulation held in Eau Claire this week, too.
Civilian radio operators also have a role in handling communications during a crisis and members of the Eau Claire Amateur Radio Club were gathered at the expo grounds.
“They’re a huge benefit to coordinate the community response to this,” Henning said, adding that radio clubs put their members and equipment into use during emergencies.
Wearing a yellow hat with her callsign — KC9EVZ — retired Eau Claire teacher Char Kraft helped deliver a crucial message to inform Green Bay radio operators of the proper frequency to use for the disaster response.
“We’re seeing if we can make communication with our sister stations in Green Bay,” she explained.
Kraft used Winlink — a radio-based email system — to get the message across. It’s one of many methods to communicate across long distances tested at the Expo Center grounds.
High-frequency antennas attached to a National Guard vehicle and a trailer from Hennepin County Emergency Management have the ability to transmit a radio signal across hundreds, sometimes even 1,000 miles.
“This can provide where others fail,” said Dan Anderson, communications coordinator for Hennepin County Emergency Management.
The Minnesota county has had its trailer a little over five years, but Anderson said it’s experience has been through testing and training. It’s fine by us that the trailer hasn’t been needed for a disaster yet, he said. But he's glad it’s handy and ready.
“It’s certainly here for us if we need it,” Anderson said.
Thursday’s simulation involved everyone getting on the same frequency — literally and figuratively.
Firstly, equipment brought by the various groups and agencies had to be set up so it was properly communicating all those at the Eau Claire Expo Center, as well as those participating in the same exercise at UW-Green Bay. Connecting with their home bases located elsewhere in Wisconsin and Minnesota was also part of it.
Then there was the more behavioral side of the simulation to make sure everyone was talking the same radio lingo and following the playbook used to respond to crisis.
But that doesn’t mean it went along without any hiccups — including those meant to throw a curveball at participants, and others that came about by happenstance.
An example of the latter was the campsite power hookups weren’t working Thursday morning at the local Expo Center. But that did provide a good opportunity for emergency communications responders to fire up the gas-powered portable generators they had with them anyway.
Throughout the simulation, the mastermind running it would also pepper in simulated problems that participants would have to troubleshoot on the fly. That could include one line of communication being interrupted to see how well everyone can switch over and use an alternative one.
In both Eau Claire and Green Bay, there were incident commanders leading both sites, plus evaluators from agencies there to critique how everything went.
Both days were slated to end in a “hot wash” — all participants gathering in a room for a debriefing on what went well and what needed more work.
This is the first time Eau Claire has been a host site for one of Wisconsin’s annual SIMCOM exercises, which rotate to different spots around the state.