Free spots where the public can connect to the internet had been seen as a potential way to market the Chippewa Valley to people considering to move here for work and play.
In winter, those wireless hotspots were thought of as a resource that students could tap into if public schools had to close for multiple days, should the "snowmaggedon" of February and March of '19 come back.
“The need has been presented many, many different ways,” said Thomas Lange, vice chairman of the Chippewa Valley Internetworking Consortium.
CINC's members include public school districts, local governments, health care providers, colleges and universities in the Chippewa Valley.
But he admits the group never anticipated a pandemic would highlight ways people could increasingly make use of wireless networks found in local parks and public buildings.
Now as people are working out of the office, taking classes over the internet or simply going outdoors to get relief from self-quarantine, CINC is trying to spread the word about using the free Wi-Fi hotspots available in the region.
Lange, who is vice president of information technology and chief information officer at Chippewa Valley Technical College, recently had a list of the free Wi-Fi locations posted to CVTC's KnowledgeBase website, including spots in 12 counties. While many of the buildings listed may be closed due to coronavirus precautions, Lange said public networks in the buildings may still be accessible just outside their walls.
“We have a lot of open Wi-Fi areas in our communities,” Lange said.
In Eau Claire, the list of public Wi-Fi spots includes several city parks, Hobbs Ice Center, Fairfax Pool and City Hall.
Bob Nelson, the city's information technology manager, said the city tries to add wireless internet access to its facilities when it can.
For example, smaller neighborhood parks that don't have fiber optic cables already run to them are less likely to become a wireless hotspot. An exception to that is McDonough Park, which has undergone significant work in recent years through a public-private partnership that built pickleball courts there.
Large community parks including Carson and Phoenix parks have multiple pieces of wireless internet equipment in them in buildings or attached to structures. That allows people to walk through much of those parks while using the city's free Wi-Fi, though the signal will be strongest when close to the equipment.
Nelson said the city's open Wi-Fi access points were created as a "quality of life" improvement so residents could still use the internet while enjoying the outdoors.
"That was the intent, we wanted these open areas to be open to the public where people would spend time with their families,” he said.
This spring, the city is planning to add free Wi-Fi at Haymarket Plaza — a public gathering space that opened last year outside of the Pablo Center at the Confluence.
At CVTC, the technical college is adding equipment that extends service available in buildings farther out on its campuses.
“We are putting in outdoor access points for better coverage in our parking lots,” Lange said.
He sees this as a significant effort at this time as some students who commute from rural areas may not be able to get high-speed internet at their homes. Should a student need a good internet connection, driving to a campus parking lot can fulfill that while CVTC's buildings are currently closed.
Technical colleges already had been expanding their wireless networks, but Lange said the coronavirus pandemic has shown the need to do that sooner rather than later.
"This is probably an initiative that COVID-19 has fast-tracked for all of us," he said.