ALTOONA – River Prairie in Altoona has become quite the gathering place for Chippewa Valley residents. With concerts and farmers markets throughout the summer, it stays busy.
Now, the city of Altoona has piggy-backed onto the second annual Party in the Prairie country music concert, which was Saturday, with Sunday’s Giant Pumpkin Festival, 5K race and Family Fun Day.
“We’re just trying to activate this park as much as possible, so this is just another event,” Altoona Mayor Brendan Pratt said. “We want to use this park as much as possible for all kinds of different events.”
Altoona city Administrator Mike Golat is an enthusiastic giant pumpkin grower and suggested adding the contest to the list of festivities for this year. “I’m happy to be back into pumpkin growing,” Golat said. “There’s a lot of heartbreak to it, but at the end of the season when you get them on the scale, it’s worth it.”
Festival attendees had more than just pumpkins for their Sunday afternoon entertainment choices. For adults, there was a Bloody Mary bar, food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, and a 5K run. For children, there was face painting, a quarter-mile run for ages 5-8, and a 75-yard dash for ages 1-4.
For some families, just getting the kids out of the house to play on the playground or admire the pumpkins was enough. Mary and Kyle Shea brought their 2- and 3-year-old sons who seemed excited about the giant pumpkins. “We’ve been talking about the giant pumpkins for days, so we had to come out,” Mary said.
Altoona Parks and Recreation Department recreation manager Debra Goldbach said they were expecting 59 runners for the 5K. With the colder, wet weather, there were a few no-shows, but she was happy with the turnout. For a $20 registration fee, participants received a T-shirt, and winners a medal.
This year they partnered with Altoona school district’s Care Closet and in return for donating their proceeds, they received volunteers for their registration table — a win-win in Goldbach’s estimation. Funds received by the charitable organization will be used to buy hygiene items or intimate apparel as needed.
The Care Closet has been open less than a year in a small house next to the high school and is run by volunteers, both students and adults. “We provide free clothing and hygiene items to any families in the Altoona area in need,” Altoona school district representative Jennifer Robertson said.
The 30 pumpkins entered in the contest were first measured, then weighed. Using a skid steer and lifting harness, the giant pumpkins were taken one-by-one to the scale. The process took several hours before the winner of the $2,000 prize could be announced.
The pumpkin growers were competitive, but there was also a lot of camaraderie among them. Joe Ailts of Deer Park is a veteran and enjoys promoting the hobby. “I was happy to help Mike get this event off the ground,” he said.
Ailts wasn’t aiming for the biggest pumpkin, but for the Howard Dill Prettiest Pumpkin award. His pumpkin will go from here to the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley, Minn., where it will be put on display.
Like many others, Ailts wasn’t happy with the weather this past growing season. “It was a challenging season. In August, we needed more heat,” he said. “I usually manage four plants, and Mother Nature will take away three of them due to things like animals, weather and other challenges. So, if I can get one big one to the scale, I consider that a success.”
Jim Suchanek of Black River Falls has been growing giant pumpkins for about 10 years and feels the biggest challenge is getting them through the season without rotting.
Shannon Lee of Pigeon Falls agreed. “You’ve got really watch out for rot. Any rot gets started and it’s just going to continue to grow and then your pumpkin will be disqualified from the competition,” he said.
Veteran giant pumpkin grower Shannon Engel of Menomonie encourages competitors to start early in the spring. “It takes good seeds, good soil, lots of sun, and then you baby it all year long,” Engel said. “We didn’t have a lot of warm temperatures at night. They like to grow when it’s 90 degrees during the day and above 65 at night, so it slowed the growth down some.”
Good networking is key to growing the event. There were quite a few members of Wisconsin Giant Pumpkin Growers present, who have a website, wisconsingiantpumpkingrowers.com, and are expanding membership. Golat also announced a Facebook page for Chippewa Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers to connect is now available.