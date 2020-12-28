CHIPPEWA FALLS — Christopher Gilliam is eager to join the Chippewa Falls City Council. Since he announced his candidacy for the Third Ward seat — representing part of the city’s West Hill in the neighborhoods around the high school — Gilliam has launched a website and a Facebook page, sharing information about himself and his positions.
“I don’t have the hubris to think I can change the world by myself,” Gilliam said Monday. “I’ve been distributing flyers. I’ve (knocked on) between 50 and 70 doors, typically on a Sunday.”
So far, Gilliam is the only candidate to file for the seat. The incumbent, CW King, filed his non-candidacy form on Monday, which was the final day for council members to do so. Anyone else who plans to file for the seat, and run against Gilliam, has until 5 p.m. Jan. 5.
Gilliam contacted King and met with him recently to learn more about the role and duties of serving on the council.
“It’s not enough to just get a seat; I want to do a good job with it,” Gilliam said. “He’s told me what to expect. I’m just hoping I can get to know the community better and make a difference.”
King was impressed with Gilliam when they sat down and talked.
“I think he’s going to be a good council person,” King said. “I don’t think he knows all the aspects of the position, but I think he’s reasonable and will do a good job.”
Gilliam, 33, lives on Miles Street, across from Hillcrest Elementary, with his wife, Alyssa, and their sons, 4-year-old Mason and 3-year-old Riker. He works for a telecommunications company, often working six days a week.
“I decided I wanted to get involved because there aren’t a lot of people on the conservative side of the aisle who are young and involved,” he said. “I’ve always toyed with the idea of doing it. I never gave it serious consideration until recently.”
Gilliam graduated from Glenwood City High School in 2005; he’s lived in Menomonie, River Falls and Eau Claire, before moving to his present address four years ago.
Gilliam said he’s interested in concerns arising about creating the tiny homes “Hope Village,” and he wants to look at ways to improve parking issues in downtown to eliminate some of the citations. He also is against the idea of a single garbage hauler for the entire city, which could be a nonbinding referendum on the April ballot.
“I believe eliminating competition will always raise prices in the long run,” he said.
Mayor Greg Hoffman said he hasn’t met Gilliam yet, but he’s eager to have younger people join the council.
“I’m sad to see CW not run again,” Hoffman said. “I appreciate him. He’s been an outstanding servant of the community. We could disagree, but that’s OK.”
Fifth Ward Councilman Paul Olson previously announced he isn’t seeking re-election. So far, no one has filed for that seat, according to the city clerk’s office.
Incumbents Hoffman, along with council members John Monarski (First Ward) and Jason Hiess (Seventh Ward) have already filed their declarations of candidacy.
King, 79, has actually served three separate stints on the City Council. He served on the council from September 1986 to April 1987, filling out the remainder of a vacated term. He returned to the council in 2009 and served another four years, before bowing out in 2013 when Amy Mason ran for the seat. When Mason opted not to seek a second term in 2015, King returned to the seat.
King also ran for mayor in 2003, but finished third in a five-person primary and didn’t advance to the general election. King served as Chippewa County’s Human Services director, and also has served on the Chippewa Falls Police & Fire Commission and the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport Commission.
“I’ve been on there long enough,” King said. “When I ran the last time, I was a little reluctant, but several people talked me into it. But you can stay too long.”
Chippewa Falls council members earn $3,000 annually. The mayor earns $10,000 annually.