RICE LAKE — Authorities are calling the drowning of a 2-year-old girl earlier this month a “tragic accident” and determined no charges will be filed.
According to a joint news release from the Rice Lake Police Department and Barron County District Attorney’s Office:
After an investigation of the Dec. 8 incident by the Rice Lake Police Department, the girl’s death is being called “a tragic accident” because of of unforeseeable circumstances when the child’s father lay down with the girl and the two of them went to sleep.
While her father was sleeping, the girl woke up. She could walk very well on her own and had recently learned how to open the door. The girl walked to the front door, pulled down on the door handle and opened the door far enough to get outside. Her father did not hear or see the girl leave.
As soon as the girl’s father woke up and realized she was not lying with him, he called for her but she did not come. The father noticed the main door going outside was cracked open. He ran outside calling for his daughter but could not find her. He looked for her outside for about five minutes and then called 911.
Police officers immediately responded to the home. The Barron County Communications Center issued a Code Red alert to the half-mile radius of the home. Marshfield Medical Center Ambulance and Rice Lake Fire Department personnel were immediately paged for standby. The girl’s mother, who was at work, was notified.
Off-duty officers with other police agencies, members of the Rice Lake Fire Department and citizen volunteers all began searching for the girl. A volunteer located tiny footprints in the snow next to the Red Cedar River at the end of a cleared path that went to the river. They were a single set of child size footprints alone with no other footprints.
Officers used a thermal imaging device to scan the river and located the girl submerged in the river about 30 yards downstream from where the tiny footprints were located next to the river. She could not be resuscitated.
Dr. Rebecca J. Asch-Kendrick of the Midwest Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy and determined the manner of death was accidental and the cause of death was drowning.