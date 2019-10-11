Court proceedings for a Chippewa Falls girl accused of killing a 6-month-old child are being moved to juvenile court.
Dunn County Judge James Peterson, who is presiding over the case, on Friday approved a petition for a reverse waiver to move the case from adult to juvenile court.
Defense attorney Michael Steuer said the need for a preliminary hearing was nonexistent as enough evidence and testimony is already on hand and available from past adult court proceedings.
“We don’t believe the court needs to ask questions previously asked,” Steuer said. “The court can use testimony and records that have already been collected.”
Peterson said the reason for the waiving of the preliminary hearing and moving the case from adult to juvenile court is a combination of factors.
Among those factors:
• The defendant’s sign of mental regression during her past two mental evaluations while in custody.
• The ability for the juvenile system to better handle and provide resources for the defendant.
• The indication that the defendant is not competent to stand trial and has not reached the mental age of 10, which is the age in which cases usually enter the adult court system.
Prosecuting attorney Richard Dufour raised the issue of the defendant being competent enough to ask for a reverse waiver, but not able to stand trial. But Peterson said the issue would not be discussed during the Friday afternoon hearing.
“I don’t think we need to address this issue,” Peterson said. “I believe it can be left by the wayside.”
The then 10-year-old defendant is accused of stomping on the head of Jaxon Hunter on Oct. 30, 2018. The child died two days later.
The incident occurred when the pair were left alone at a foster home/day care facility in Tilden. The girl allegedly panicked after she dropped the baby and stopmed on the child after the baby began to cry.
The ensuing nearly 12 months has seen a series of competency discussions and criminal charges. In her initial court appearance in Chippewa County adult court on Nov. 5, the girl was charged with first-degree reckless homicide, which has a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision.
The girl has been at Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh since March 5 and is planned to be moved to a juvenile facility in the Chippewa Valley at the request of the defense to be closer to her family.
A detention hearing in juvenile court is planned for Monday.