Eau Claire Memorial girls basketball coach Brandon Fanning said at the start of the season he expects the Abes to ride a balanced attack this year.
But on Friday, it was Sydney Brennan’s turn to shine.
The Old Abe senior notched 24 points, hitting three times from deep, as her squad bested a strong La Crosse Central team 59-46 to earn its fifth straight victory to start the season. She was a force throughout, notching 11 points in the first half and 13 in the second.
“She did a great job of reading the D tonight and taking the open 3s when they’re there and ripping when people are close in tight to her,” Fanning said.
While there were spurts of Central success, Memorial never trailed after getting out to a 13-3 lead in the first seven minutes. The lead ballooned to as much as 20, but the Red Raiders put up a fight in the closing minutes to cut the deficit.
The game was choppy throughout, featuring a bevy of fouls for both squads. This played into the favor of Memorial’s Hope Gibbons, who recorded all seven of her points from the line in the first half.
“I worked hard this summer and I got my free throws back up there and I’m really proud of that,” Gibbons said.
The Abe defense contested well and rode Brennan and Gibbons’ offensive contributions to a 26-17 halftime lead.
“Defensively, if we keep them in front we can make it tough to make shots over us,” Fanning said.
Memorial pulled away in the second half thanks largely to the 3. The Abes hit five times from deep in the second period, all in the first eight minutes following the break. Two came from Brennan, while the final shot from Olivia Tangley put Memorial up 48-29.
“Usually when I’m looking for a 3 in a game I sort of start off the game and see how the defender is guarding me,” Brennan said. “If they’re going to guard me tight I look to drive, if they lay off I’m going to hit it.”
But a drought in the last ten minutes allowed the Red Raiders to at least get within striking distance, going on a 9-2 run to get within 10 points with 6:49 remaining. Brennan and Nicole Rossow were able to hit the needed shots down the stretch to keep Central at arm’s length.
“One of the things they do very well is just relentless effort,” Fanning said. “I thought we made a really good run there and then we lost our edge a little bit, lost our intensity and allowed them to come back into the game. Hopefully that’s something we learn from.”
Olivia Tangley notched 10 for the Abes, joining Brennan as the only double-digit scorers. Two Raiders shared the Central scoring lead with eight points.
Five games in and the Abes have already recorded four double-digit victories, including a 72-27 drubbing of Tomah and a 59-23 triumph against D.C. Everest. They’ve also already secured a win in the conference, besting Rice Lake last week.
“I think we’re happy because we put the work in this summer and we really grew from last year,” Gibbons said. “Our team emphasis of being a team and being together has really grown.”
They will face their biggest test yet on Tuesday when they travel to Chippewa Falls to take on the Big Rivers favorite, followed up with Menomonie on Thursday.
“Next week’s a very big week for us,” Brennan said. “Chippewa is a big game. That’s probably going to be our biggest test in conference play. We’re going to have to come to practice every single day and we’re going to have to show up to that game. We can’t let them have any runs like we did tonight.”
Memorial 59, La Crosse Central 46
Central (5-2): Macy Cagle 3, Whitney Mislivecek 7, Lilly Wehrs 8, Ally Pangler 2, Brittany Mislivecek 8, Rachel Peterson 6, Cora Hansen 2, Ava Parcher 7, Ally Athnos 3.
Memorial (5-0): Lilly Cayley 1, Hope Givens 7, Nicole Rossow 6, Olivia Tangley 10, Anna Hoitomt 6, Sydney Brennan 24, Tessa Hazelton 5.
3-pointers: Central 2 (W. Mislivecek, Parcher), Memorial 6 (Tangley 2, Holtomt, Brennan 3).
Halftime: Memorial 26-17.