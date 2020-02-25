CADOTT — It’s been a long time coming for Cadott girls basketball fans.
For 19 years the Hornets have seen nothing but playoff despair on the basketball court. Year after year they’ve headed home after just one playoff game. The Cadott gym has banners for wrestling titles, volleyball titles, football and track and field, but no sign of basketball success anywhere.
That changed Tuesday night when the Hornets got their first playoff win in nearly 20 years, beating Whitehall 59-40 to advance in the Division 4 playoffs.
“I think the girls didn’t feel the pressure as much as the coaches did,” Hornets coach Dave Hazuga said. “For me it’s more of a relief, I wanted that streak done.”
It’s been so long since the Hornets won a playoff game that none of the girls on this year’s team were even born the last time it happened; let alone the last time they hosted a playoff game in 1997. And yet, even they knew the magnitude of the win.
“It was kind of our motivation,” junior Jada Kowalczyk said of snapping the streak.
The game was never really in doubt for the Hornets. They jumped up 7-1 in the first four minutes and 30-15 by halftime.
“We didn’t play our best game,” Whitehall coach Beth Lisowski said.
“We had a lot of turnovers early and our two big girls got in foul trouble early and that kind of set the tone for us. We are definitely a team that plays on momentum.”
With the Norse struggling to defend the paint early, Kowalczyk took over, scoring 14 of her game-high 25 points before the break.
“She has a great court sense,” Lisowski said. “She squares her shoulders, she’s aggressive, rebounds well, she’s an all-around great player.”
Coming into the game Kowalczyk — a first team all-Western Cloverbelt player — was averaging 16.4 points per game, almost doubling her season average of 8.4 points per game from last year.
“She’s exceeded expectations,” Hazuga said. “She’s the ultimate team player. Programs are built by your players like Jada Kowalczyk. When you have players like Jada Kowalczyk you’re going to have a winning program.”
Cadott went on a 10-0 run midway through the second to go up 25 and shortly thereafter the bench came in to close out the night.
“We played as a team,” senior Autumn Bremness said.
With the monkey off its back, Cadott now turns its attention to second-seeded Neillsville, which awaits them for a date on Friday at 7 p.m. in Neillsville.
“Hopefully we can win that and keep going,” Kowalczyk said.
Regardless, Hazuga seemed thrilled to get over the team’s first major hurdle and snap their prolonged playoff drought.
“We just acted like it was a regular game, (but) it wasn’t a regular game, I can say that now because it’s over,” he said. “When other people play us, they know we’re going to be a good team and win or lose, we’re always in it and we’re a solid team. That’s what we’re trying to establish here, a level of consistent competitiveness.”
For Whitehall, Lisowski is trying to have a similar turnaround. Her team won five games this season after winning just three games over the prior three years under different coaching.
“We posted five wins this year which is a huge accomplishment for our kids,” she said. “I’m proud of the way they battled all year and I’m really looking forward to the future.”
Cadott 59, Whitehall 40
Whitehall (6-18): Ariel Koxlien 14, Olivia Youngbauer 7, Sami Huff 5, Mykensie Beighley 4, Ellie Matejka 3, Abby Semp 2, Norah Youngbauer 5.
Cadott (13-10): Olivia Goodman 2, Elly Eiler 9, Lauren Goettl 5, Abby Eiler 4, Autumn Bremness 4, Hailey Wellner 3, Meadow Barone 5, Jada Kowalcyk 25.
3-point goals: Whitehall 3 (O. Youngbauer, Matejka, N. Youngbauer), Cadott 3 (A. Eiler, Bremness, E, Eiler).
Halftime: Cadott 30-12.