CHETEK — For years Colfax coach Joe Doucette’s teams have been known for their toughness. He’s a Hall of Fame coach and if you ask Unity coach Joe Tilton, he’ll tell you Doucette is one of the most respected coaches in the state.
That respect comes from his team's never quit attitude. So just when it looked like Unity would roll past Colfax in the Division 4 sectional semifinals, the Vikings came storming back.
A 13-point second half lead for the Eagles was quickly trimmed to just five thanks to some deadly 3-point shooting midway through the second, but the Vikings couldn’t find that one last run, falling 52-40 on Thursday night in Chetek.
“I thought we were a basket away from really making it interesting there,” Doucette said.
Senior Kameri Meredith had a chance to pull the Vikings to within two with just over two minutes to go, but her 3-point shot just missed and the long rebound set the Eagles up with a fast break score to make it 45-38. Five straight Unity points later and the Eagles moved one step away from a trip to Madison.
“That’s a heck of a team,” Tilton said. “(Doucette’s) got a heck of a program. His kids are good, and we knew we had to play really well to beat them.”
The first half went largely back and forth with the Eagles pulling ahead late thanks to a pair of quick buckets from Raegan Sorensen, who picked the Vikings’ pocket for two scores within the span of four seconds. She followed it up two minutes later with a 3-pointer to close the half.
“We just had a hard time with that Sorensen kid and their size,” Doucette said. “We didn’t want to play from behind and we were forced to most of the game.”
Unity seemed to have a big advantage in the paint, especially on the offensive glass where they repeatedly came up with second and third-chance opportunities. It was made worse by foul trouble for the Vikings’ star center Rachel Scharlau, who finished the game with four fouls and was forced to sit for extended periods.
“All our losses this year came to teams that were big and zoned us,” Doucette said. “I was a little bit worried about it, but they were more physical than when I saw them play.”
Just when things were about to get ugly for Colfax, Addy Olson and Madison Barstad hit back-to-back threes, springing Colfax on an 11-4 run at the eight-minute mark of the second.
“I knew they’d come out of the locker room ready,” Tilton said. “They’re just a good team, they’ve been ranked all season.”
Unfortunately for the Vikings fans that packed the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser gym, that was as close as Colfax would come.
“It just seemed like we spun our wheels, our shot selection wasn’t as good as we were hoping,” Doucette said, “but they were tough. … I give them a lot of credit, they outplayed us.”
The loss marked the end of the road for Colfax’s eight graduating seniors, including the team’s leading scorers Meredith and Scharlau.
“Rachel had a great year,” Doucette said. “She’s one of the most improved kids I’ve ever had. She’s just a tremendous kid.”
Meredith finished the game with a team-high 13 points.
“A kid like Kameri has had just a tremendous career,” Doucette said. “She’s got a great future.”
Unity 52, Colfax 40
Unity: Raegan Sorensen 22, Sierra Swanson 8, Lizzy Marek-Tilton 3, Myah Nelson 4, Madison Strange 12, Emma Johnson 3
Colfax: Taylor Irwin 8, Morgan Schleusner 1, Kameri Meredith 13, Madison Barstad 7, Addy Olson 3, Saville Wilson 2, Rachel Scharlau 6.
3-point goals: Unity 4 (Sorensen, Marek-Tilton, Strange 2); Colfax 5 (Irwin 2, Meredith, Barstad, Olson).
Halftime: Unity 28-19.