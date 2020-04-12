Government estimates say 15,000 to 30,000 Americans were trapped overseas by a combination of COVID-19 and host countries’ reaction to the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Ferries, airports, airline flights and highways have been closed by some countries from which American tourists desperately tried to flee.
“We continue to see the greatest demand for repatriation assistance from U.S. citizens in Central and South America. We have now brought home over 700 Americans from Ecuador, 2,000 from Guatemala, 1200 from Peru,” the U.S. State Department said in a recent conference call with news reporters.
A group of former military and intelligence officers were staged at a small airport on a Honduran island recently, loading up a plane that would whisk Americans back home amid the raging pandemic. It wasn’t a clandestine CIA operation, reported Politico, but it was a real-life, movie-scene-worthy moment for 144 Americans and Canadians who were stranded on Roatan Island, desperate to get home during an out-of-control global pandemic.
For Tom Joles and Pat Peterman of Eau Claire, who were vacationing in Honduras, it was not quite that dramatic, but it was scary.
“We arrived in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, on March 11th and left from the same city on March 26th. That was two days longer than we had planned,” Tom said. The two met in college, got married and moved out west to work in television news after working in Green Bay and Israel.
Hondurans were friendly to them, and they met an interesting cowboy on a van ride from Puerto Cortes to San Pedro Sula. Things were good for the first couple days, but then the Honduran president closed the borders and shut down the airports, and things got tense. Transportation became difficult, and they needed and got a letter of transit from the U.S. Embassy in Honduras that helped them get through military checkpoints that were set up as the country’s reaction to the pandemic.
Worrisome
Americans around the globe are able to set up email exchanges with the local U.S. Embassy to keep apprised of the emergency.
“Emails we got from the U.S. Embassy keep telling us to work with our airline,” Tom said. “The problem is — for more than a week, the airlines weren’t working with us. They were canceling our flights, sometimes without notifying us, and without giving us any explanation. For a while, we felt like the system we had always been told would be there if we needed it didn’t exist. That’s when things started to get scary.”
Honduran hotels were being shut down, including Tom and Pat’s, but they were lucky and the manager let them stay. The chef stayed on, cooking dinner and breakfast for his only two customers. Long lines just to buy basic items at Walmart were forming and guards were assigned to the entrance and parking lot as strict social distancing was imposed by Hondurans.
“Walmart let in only a few people at a time, and shoppers were allowed only 20 minutes inside the store,” Tom said. “Most of the stores, markets and stands in La Ceiba seemed closed the entire time we were in the area. The banks were also closed but we found three ATMs that were operational at one bank.”
Gracious Hondurans took care of Tom and Pat. When asked if he was worried about health issues, Tom said, “I don’t really worry that much, but I did realize a lot of Honduras were worried. Their health care isn’t that great, so many were scared to death of getting the coronavirus.”
Rising toll
TV news people like Tom and Pat have a knack for not getting unnerved, mainly because they have seen it all — murders, riots, car wrecks, crooked politicians, diseases. But little did Tom and Pat know that a first case in San Pedro Sula was confirmed on their seventh day in Honduras, which brought to nine the number of confirmed cases nationwide at that time. By March 28 the total was 110.
The first Honduran COVID-19 death occurred while Tom and Pat were there. An Al Jazeera journalist in Honduras reported that “a second pandemic that could exacerbate the public health crisis in Honduras is corruption in the health care system.” And Johns Hopkins University’s Global Health Security Index was reporting, “Honduras has one of the weakest health care systems in the world and is ill-prepared to confront an epidemic.”
“We were very fortunate to be staying at La Villa de Soledad, a bed-and-breakfast about a 20-minute drive outside of La Ceiba,” Tom said. “It was in the jungle along the Rio Cangrejal, adjacent to Pico Bonito National Park. The Hondurans who run the place treated us like family, allowed us to extend our stay, and even reduced the nightly rate so we could stay another week without any financial hardship. They had several fruit trees on the property along with some free range chickens. Breakfast was included in the rate, and we were able to eat dinner there every night. We were running low on some food items toward the end of our stay so we were happy to finally get out and preserve what food was left for our gracious hosts.”
Natural beauty
Honduras is a beautiful country — home to the ancient Mayans, scuba reefs, exotic birds and animals, mahogany groves, the Caribbean Ocean and the Pacific Ocean, and two large American-owned banana farms. Tom and Pat not only sought out beaches and the ocean but found freshwater rivers and streams to bide their time in while hoping for news about a flight home.
“We went to explore one of the few countries in Central America we had not visited yet,” Tom said. “We were looking for warm weather, snorkeling, adventure and a chance to interact and better understand Hondurans and their culture.”
They spent most of their time in the jungle near La Ceiba, a coastal town on the Caribbean, and checked on opportunities for a ferry ride from La Ceiba to Roatan or La Ceiba to Utila, but ferries were being shut down because of coronavirus concerns.
“We were not evacuated,” explained Tom. “We ended up getting a commercial flight on United that took us out on March 26. However, two to three days before getting our United flight, it appeared like we might need to be evacuated. American Airlines canceled our original March 24 flight out without even notifying us. We then booked a flight out on Delta, but that was canceled. We followed with a booking on American for the 28, but that too was canceled. When it started to look like there were no flights leaving Honduras for a while, we booked a flight on Delta leaving San Pedro Sula on April 2.
“Fortunately, just a couple hours later, we got word that United was adding a flight on March 26th,” Tom added. “We got on the phone immediately, got through almost immediately and were lucky enough to secure two seats.”
“On the drive from our jungle home to San Pedro Sula, we had to get through seven police or military checkpoints,” Tom said. “While it’s always unnerving to be in close contact with men with guns, we had no significant problems getting through the checkpoints. It helped greatly to have a letter from the U.S. Embassy explaining why we were on the road.”
Hospitality
One of the most frightening moments occurred when they arrived at the Holiday Inn Express in San Pedro on March 25th, the day before they were scheduled to fly out. “When I tried to check in, the woman at the front desk told me the hotel was closed because of the coronavirus,” Tom said. “She said all the hotels in the city were closed, along with all the restaurants. When I told her I had made the reservation just the day before, and the charge had gone through, she agreed to let us stay. For a while, it looked like we would be the only guests in the 110-room hotel. Eventually, one other American showed up and was given a room. The hotel staff took great care of us. The chef, who was hanging out for some reason, made a delicious dinner for us, and was waiting for us in the morning to serve up a hot breakfast.”
The U.S. Embassy website in Honduras posted: “While we are exploring all options to address the current travel disruptions, we strongly encourage U.S. citizens to continue working with their airline and/or travel arranger to confirm flight options beyond March 22, 2020 and those with existing itineraries should reconfirm their departure details. Travelers with health concerns are encouraged to communicate with air carriers directly. It should also be noted that while the U.S. government has successfully evacuated hundreds of our citizens in previous crises, these flights do not reflect our standard practice and should not be relied upon as an option for U.S. citizens.”
“We found the U.S. Embassy to be pretty much worthless,” Tom said. “We signed up for all the programs/alerts we were told to, but not once did we talk to anyone who could provide any specific answers or direction. Whenever we actually got through to what should have been a person, either no one was there to pick up the phone or the mailbox was full.”
When the cabin door closed and their plane started taxiing down the runway on its way to America, Tom felt relieved to be going home but sad that the adventure was ending.
A few days after they returned, Tom and Pat received an email from the Embassy in Honduras: Protesters have begun to block roads around Tegucigalpa with rocks, trees, burning tires and other debris. The U.S. Embassy has received reports of vehicles being stopped and targeted by the protesters who steal from those cars that appear to have recent purchases from supermarkets.
Williams is a retired author and TV news producer.