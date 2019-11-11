CHIPPEWA FALLS — Refurbishing the Glen Loch Dam in Irvine Park is taking longer than expected, but should be done by the end of the month.
Work on the dam, which began this summer, included drawdown gate repair, adding a buoy line, placing warning markers, and installing decorative fencing. While the fencing and buoys have been installed, the gate repair remains a slow fix.
City engineer Rick Rubenzer said the city hired Iowa-based Newt Marine, who wound up being busier than expected this summer repairing dams that had flooded in Missouri, so the work here was delayed.
“There wasn’t a severe need to get it done in September, or October, or now in November,” Rubenzer said Monday.
Rubenzer explained to the City Council in April that the dam has two main gates, or valves. However, one is broken entirely, and Rubenzer said he isn’t confident that if he opened the other one, that it would later close.
“The main part is the 24-inch drawdown gate,” Rubenzer explained. “If we had to draw down the lake, we’d have a hard time doing it.”
Rubenzer said that the repair team has sent divers into the water to work on the gate, and they’ve also replaced the stems. Also, the existing “trash rack” that protects the valves has been refurbished. Rubenzer said it needs to be welded into place, and that could occur today or later this week.
The company’s repair equipment has been set up in the new parking lot in Erickson Park, immediately east of the dam. Rubenzer is optimistic the work can be wrapped up before the end of the month.
Parks director Dick Hebert said that both valves need to be in working condition.
“It’s been kind of a challenge,” Hebert said of the delay. “It’s a big project.”
The repairs already were costing more than the city initially expected. Newt Marine’s winning bid for the project, including a 10 percent contingency for overruns, was $167,424, city records show. There were four bids, and they were all within 13 percent range of each other.
The city received a Department of Natural Resources grant of $92,083, leaving the city with a share of $75,000, or about $40,000 more than the original estimate, Rubenzer wrote in the Board of Public Works minutes.
The city is borrowing for the entire project cost and will be reimbursed the $92,000 by the DNR.
The dam was originally constructed and opened in about 1875, according to the Chippewa County Historical Society. The city took ownership of the dam in 1961. The dam creates the 39-acre Glen Loch Flowage, the DNR website states.
In August 2018, the Council approved a plan that prohibits swimming or boating within 50 feet of the dam, ahead of the buoys, signage and decorative fencing being installed this year.
There have been injuries and fatalities in the past from youths jumping off the dam. In June 2002, a 14-year-old Chippewa Falls boy drown while playing at the Glen Loch Dam.
Leader-Telegram records show that a girl was injured in the water below the dam in June 2013.