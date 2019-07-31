CHIPPEWA FALLS — An online fundraiser has raised more than $18,000 for the Vang family in Chippewa Falls.
Laile Vang, 24, was shot and killed Sunday night at her Lake Hallie home by Ritchie German. Teng and Mai Chang Vang, Laile’s parents, were each shot in an arm. Both of them had their damaged arms amputated.
A Gofundme.com website was set up for the family with a goal of raising $30,000. By Wednesday evening, it had raised $18,364.
“Laile was a beautiful soul,” the Gofundme website reads. “She was kind to everyone, always smiling, and never cruel. She took life one day at a time. She enjoyed traveling the world, eating delicious food, taking photos and listening to good music. Laile was the glue that held her family together. She was the big sister that everyone turned to for advice.”
The money collected will be used for hospital costs. The web page states that both Teng and Mai are in critical care but in stable condition.
“Mai and Teng were both hard workers, earning to support their family through work and gardening to sell produce at farmer’s markets,” the website reads. “They labored in the hot sun every chance they got just to earn a little more for their family. Teng was scheduled to have heart surgery on July 31st. The family got together with their church members to pray for him the day of the tragedy in preparation for the surgery.”
The Chippewa Falls community is mourning her death. Nick Gagnon, a Chippewa Falls High School science teacher, had her in one of his general science classes.
“She was a great student,” Gagnon recalled. “She was such a positive person with a bubbly attitude. This is not something you expect to happen in Chippewa Falls. It’s just a tragedy.”
German shot and killed himself after killing Laile Vang. Four other people in the house hid in the back and were uninjured.
German previously killed three people at his home in Lafayette, likely Friday or Saturday. Killed were his mother, Bridget, his brother Douglas and Douglas’ son Calvin, 8.
Police are still unclear about the connection between German and Laile Vang. They found some text messages between them that were described as sexual in nature.
To donate, visit shorturl.at/kxHLV