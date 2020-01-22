The road is a familiar companion for blues artists, with all of the long travels and hard work that implies.
So it’s especially fitting that River Falls singer-guitarist Tommy Bentz and his band are heading to a destination that’s not only been made legendary through blues-inflected song (Louis Armstrong’s “Memphis Blues,” Chuck Berry’s “Memphis, Tennessee,” Bob Dylan’s “Stuck Inside a Mobile With the Memphis Blues Again”) but also happens to be the site of the annual International Blues Challenge.
Bentz even put on a few extra miles to earn a spot at the big event, which runs Tuesday through Saturday, Feb. 1. The path to qualifying goes through various state blues society’s competitions, and Bentz learned that, of Wisconsin’s four such groups, the only one sending a delegate was the Grafton-based Paramount Music Association. So he took the five-hour drive to the state’s southeast side to find out how he could enter.
The Bentz Band first competed in 2018 in Grafton last year and did well, finishing “a few points shy,” he said, but last year they played their way into the challenge.
Bentz added, with a chuckle, that he, bassist Jason McLean and drummer Alex Burgess helped their cause with the road trip, drawing remarks of surprise from association members that they had driven all that way.
“I think we got kudos for having gumption,” he said.
While Bentz will be competing in the band category, Milwaukee bluesman Luke Cerny is the Wisconsin’s official representative in the solo or duo category.
Local backing
The Chippewa Valley Blues Society, with varied activities such as the popular Tuesday Night Blues concert series at Owen Park, has over the years talked about organizing an IBC qualifying event, said Eric Johnson, a member of the society’s board and chairman of Tuesday Night Blues. While that hasn’t happened yet, society members were quick to set up a benefit concert Saturday night at Stones Throw to help the band with travel expenses.
As Johnson explained, they are more than happy to help a friend, particularly a musician who is one of the mainstays in the TNB lineup.
“He’s probably one of the nicest guys you’re ever going to meet,” Johnson said. “Very congenial, very easy to work with.”
Bentz’s musicianship also stands out, which Johnson noted is evident in his playing and through Brickhouse Music, the business he owns with his wife, actor-singer Jen Burleigh-Bentz.
“I think he’s a student of music,” Johnson said. “Not only does he sell it in his stores, but he’s a working practitioner where he’s always trying to give it his best.”
The entire picture
At the competition, Bentz is intending to showcase his compositional, instrumental and vocal talents. Although cover songs are acceptable, Bentz will be doing all original material.
“The fact that I have, and we have, a lot of original material I felt was a little bit of a boon for us,” he said, “so trying to narrow that down and figure out what’s going to be the most appropriate is tricky.”
On the instrumental front, particularly his slide playing, “I think for me personally I always feel like I have good tone so I want to make sure that I can maintain that, and that helps me and emotionally influences my playing whether it’s 5 minutes or 25 minutes,” he said, adding that the uncertainties of the format may make that a challenge. “Mentally I just want to concentrate on doing what I already do and not try to reinvent the wheel.”
In short, Bentz wants to accentuate the entire range of his music.
“I’m hoping that people see the whole package in terms of great player, great tone, great lyrics and hopefully the quality of my voice.”
That versatility also is apparent in the style of music they play.
“To be honest with you, I view my music as bluesy rock,” he said. “I always describe us as Van Morrison meets The Allman Brothers. If you think about what both of those (artists) have brought to the table, that’s a wide palette, but there’s still a thread of blues, jazz, rock, soul, so that’s kind of all part of it. As opposed to some groups that are pretty much kind of a straight blues. I would say that I’m a little bit more eclectic.”
Preparing to play
The Saturday night benefit will feature the Stefan Geisinger Band, Tommy Bentz Band and the Flaming Doublewides, all of whom will be on the Tuesday Night Blues 2020 schedule, which is still being finalized, Johnson said.
When the Bentz Band is onstage, they’ll be finalizing their performance at the competition.
“Our show at the Stones Throw will probably be our last time to sort of throw together our set,” Bentz said.
The IBC does have time constraints, Bentz said. Musicians have 10 minutes to get on stage and set up, and they can play for 25 minutes. In addition, all entrants are required to use some equipment provided by the challenge organizers.
“I can bring my own guitar and my pedals, the bass player can bring his own bass and pedals, and the drummer can bring cymbals and kick pedals,” he said. But that’s it.
“I’m sure all the equipment is good, but everyone uses the same stuff,” Bentz said. “Which makes sense. They literally have hundreds of groups, solo, duo bands from all over the world. There’s going to be somebody from Spain there, there’s going to be somebody from Switzerland. There’s going to be somebody from Idaho. It’s a pretty big thing.”
The Bentz Band will perform for judges Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 30, and if their marks are high enough they advance to the semifinals, which are Friday, Jan. 31. Finals are on Feb. 1.
Hopeful anticipation
While Bentz obviously will strive to place as high as he can, he knows there is a reason they call the event a “challenge,” considering the number of entrants and the whole idea of judging something influenced by such highly personal tastes.
“I’m hoping, crossing my fingers if you will, to make it to the semifinals by Friday,” he said. “I think everything beyond that would be gravy.”
Besides preparing for the competition, Bentz said he and the band are in the midst of releasing a new album. Due out at the end of February, “1,000 Reasons” will be the band’s sixth CD; they also have a DVD out with a companion CD. With that timing the album should be released around the time of Bentz’s annual birthday shows.
Regardless of how he places, Bentz can find other reasons his band’s participation will be worth the trip to the IBC, which began in 1984 with the intention of giving career boosts to up and coming musicians. The list of participants would suggest that mission is being fulfilled, with stars such as Tommy Castro, Susan Tedeschi and Watermelon Slim.
Another example would be the Bridget Kelly Band, a Florida-based group whose leader is a Prescott native and which played both Tuesday Night Blues and Chippewa Falls’ Northwoods Blues Festival last summer. Bentz has talked to Kelly and others who’ve participated and has learned the camaraderie and connections are enjoyable and valuable.
“Some of those people that we network with are promoters, not only for festivals but for other things around the country and round the world,” Bentz said. “And I’m hoping those kinds of relationships that we create and can cultivate will help us expand to do some more things down the road.”