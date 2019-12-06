STRUM — In a 10-by-20-foot grow room with vertical shelving, Dan Czelatdko grows small plants with major potential.
Czelatdko, a chiropractor and board-certified nutritionist, began raising nutrient- and flavor-rich microgreens as part of what is now Farm Doc Microgreens thanks to his patients.
Patients asked for more healthy options to incorporate into their diets beyond the standard array of vegetables, prompting Czelatdko to investigate microgreens, the young shoots of a variety of plants.
After discovering the high nutritional value of microgreens, Czelatdko decided to give them a go south of Eau Claire.
Czelatdko cited a joint study done by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the University of Maryland to assess the nutritional value of microgreens, which began gaining popularity in the 1980s.
The results of the joint study were initially thought to be a mistake.
“They were shocked,” Czelatdko said of the researchers after they received their first results.
The researchers repeated the process, Czelatdko said, and came to the same conclusion: Microgreens can have up to 40 times the nutritional components as their full-grown counterparts.
Nutrients, including vitamins C and E and antioxidants, abound in the plants, Czelatdko said.
As with mature vegetables, different microgreens have different combinations of nutrients.
Broccoli microgreens have a unique cancer-killing compound, Czelatdko said, and buckwheat is known for being high in antioxidants.
Another selling point is that microgreens tend to have an intense flavor, Czelatdko said. They can be added to a variety of dishes, from salads to burgers, for a little extra punch.
Those who have tried the microgreens tend to find that they both taste good and are healthy, Czelatdko said. The trick is getting consumers to give them a shot.
Some who have walked by Czelatdko’s booth at farmers’ markets have commented that the greens look like weeds or something they might find growing around their yard.
“I’d say at least try them,” said Czelatdko, who offers samples of his product.
He hopes to educate people on the value of microgreens, especially in this area where they aren’t as well-known as they are on the coasts.
At any given time, Czelatdko raises at least nine varieties of microgreens and has tried other varieties over the years, he said. The microgreens are “as organic as possible” without being certified, he said.
Czelatdko is no stranger to raising plants, having been an avid gardener who has also tried lavender farming. Outdoor gardening, though, had challenges, namely weeds, that made the indoor farming of microgreens particularly attractive.
Microgreens also don’t need pest control and can be grown year-round. The only noticeable difference in the winter is that with less daylight, some may take a few days longer to grow, Czelatdko said.
Microgreens are planted every seven days, he said, and generally harvested seven to 10 days later. Plant times can be staggered to ensure fresh ones every week.
Kits for growing microgreens are available, and Czelatdko also offers microgreen growing classes at Down to Earth garden center.
“Anyone can grow something inside,” Czelatdko said, noting that home growing is a sustainable choice.
People may find growing microgreens monotonous or hard work, Czelatdko said, but it can also give them an appreciation of what is being done at Farm Doc Microgreens.
Czelatdko sells his microgreens at farmers’ markets, a few retail outlets in the Eau Claire area, including Woodman's and Just Local Food Cooperative, and around nine area restaurants.
In the winter, Czelatdko participates in the Eau Claire indoor farmers’ market and another farmers’ market at Down to Earth.
With only the two markets during the cooler months, winter is an easier time for Czelatdko, who goes through 50 to 80 trays of microgreens a week.
Czelatdko and Farm Doc Microgreens were named as one of five Idea Challenge finalists by the Eau Claire Area Economic Development Corp. Final pitches and awards for that contest are scheduled for Dec. 10.
Farm Doc Microgreens is online at www.farmdocmicrogreens.com and on Facebook.