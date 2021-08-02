EAU CLAIRE — In addition to challenges that weather can typically pose to construction projects, impending repairs to an Eau Claire pedestrian bridge also have to contend with the fluctuating water level of the Chippewa River.

During the course of last week, the height of the river in downtown Eau Claire rose about four feet, according to the National Weather Service. As a result, the causeway built into the river so machinery could drive out and make structural repairs to the High Bridge became gradually covered by water.

Last month the city authorized up to $3 million to make emergency repairs to fix the bridge. Contractor Kraemer North America will be handling the bulk of the project.

Repairs to the bridge are expected to begin this week, if the river level is low enough for machinery to go back onto the temporary road.

The repairs are expected to take 15 to 20 weeks, but a completion date is difficult to pin down, in part due to how the river level and other factors can impact construction.