Most of the temporary road built into the Chippewa River was dry in this photo taken Monday, July 26. A 60-inch-wide pipe was installed near the riverbank so water could flow through the road. When the river level goes down, there are additional sections of pipe a contractor will install in the rocky road to create more culverts in it.
By Friday, July 30, the river level was about four feet higher than it was earlier in the week, leaving the rocky road submerged in the water. Machinery that had been parked on that causeway retreated back to the riverbank, which will happen again if the water level rises during the repair project.
Most of the temporary road built into the Chippewa River was dry in this photo taken Monday, July 26. A 60-inch-wide pipe was installed near the riverbank so water could flow through the road. When the river level goes down, there are additional sections of pipe a contractor will install in the rocky road to create more culverts in it.
Staff photo by Dan Reiland
By Friday, July 30, the river level was about four feet higher than it was earlier in the week, leaving the rocky road submerged in the water. Machinery that had been parked on that causeway retreated back to the riverbank, which will happen again if the water level rises during the repair project.
EAU CLAIRE — In addition to challenges that weather can typically pose to construction projects, impending repairs to an Eau Claire pedestrian bridge also have to contend with the fluctuating water level of the Chippewa River.
During the course of last week, the height of the river in downtown Eau Claire rose about four feet, according to the National Weather Service. As a result, the causeway built into the river so machinery could drive out and make structural repairs to the High Bridge became gradually covered by water.
Last month the city authorized up to $3 million to make emergency repairs to fix the bridge. Contractor Kraemer North America will be handling the bulk of the project.
Repairs to the bridge are expected to begin this week, if the river level is low enough for machinery to go back onto the temporary road.
The repairs are expected to take 15 to 20 weeks, but a completion date is difficult to pin down, in part due to how the river level and other factors can impact construction.