When Gov. Tony Evers issued his safer-at-home order last week in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, golf courses were included on his list of non-essential businesses that were ordered to close.
Area golf course owners and golfers, along with golfers across the state, are urging the governor to reconsider his decision.
Dino Amundson, co-owner of Lake Hallie Golf Club, said that without the closure forced by the coronavirus, his course would have opened to the public last Friday.
“We’re trying to be optimistic,” he said.
Golf courses could implement a lot of measures that would limit human contact, Amundson said, such has removing rakes and ball washers and limiting one person to a golf cart, and staggering tee times.
Cups on greens could be raised above ground level so that any ball hitting the cup would be considered in the hole, he said.
“We’re going to take a good, hard look at this thing,” Amundson said.
Amundson doesn’t agree with the governor’s order.
“There’s so many arguments when it comes to a golf course,” he said, including getting fresh air and exercise. “There are so many arguments that lean in our favor.”
Amundson was one of several Wisconsin golf course owners who signed a petition last week and sent it to Evers asking that golf courses be allowed open.
“We’re hoping to open the doors soon,” he said.
Chuck Wagner, owner of Ojibwa Golf and Bowl in Chippewa Falls, believes golf courses should be given essential status.
“When you’re out golfing you’re typically farther away from people than normal, as long as you aren’t riding side by side in a cart,” Wagner said. “There has been a lot of confusion about what we can or can’t do and what we can or can’t have open. The ultimate decision to close all of the golf courses is disappointing, but I guess we all have to err on the side of caution at this point.”
Unlike many businesses, Wagner said he is still keeping “essential” workers on his payroll to complete tasks such as maintaining the property and the golf course, so when it is able to reopen they will be ready to conduct business.
Wagner said “it’s all cost to me right now,” and it will remain that way until he is able to open up the clubhouse doors once again.
A number of other states still allow golfing. Amundson believes Wisconsin is one of only six states that does not allow golfing during this pandemic.
Wagner said a few things he’d be willing to do to keep the course running is leave the flags in the golf course holes, raise the cups up so golfers don’t have to reach in to grab their ball, pull ball washers off the property and tend to the tee box every 15 minutes to keep the course clean.
While he hasn’t had the opportunity to implement any of these measures to keep his business open, Wagner said he still believes his golf course is cleaner than many of the other locations deemed as “essential.”
“If we put a few restrictions in, people probably wouldn’t be anywhere near each other,” Wagner said.
“They’d probably be farther away than they would be in a park or at Wal-Mart, but we just need to be considering if we should be taking the chance or not at the end of the day.”
Golfing buddies Bruce Sanden and Cliff Kleinke, both of Altoona, agree that golf courses should be open during the pandemic.
“I’ve actually signed some of the petitions that are out there,” Sanden said.
“I miss it every day,” he said of golf. “I chip out in my backyard and putt in my basement. I’ve got the itch, that’s for sure.”
As long as social distancing is being honored, people are being encouraged to visit parks and take outdoor walks, Sanden said.
“Golf is not a whole lot different,” he said. “There’s a number of ways to reduce contact.”
Kleinke said golf should be considered as part of the bigger picture when it comes to dealing with the pandemic.
“I think being able to get out and do things is important,” he said. “And choosing wisely what we do is even more crucial at this time.”
Golfers should be considered no different than walkers or joggers, Kleinke said.
“Is it any different than going for a walk, a jog, a hike through Carson Park or Irvine Park?” he asked. “Avid golfers would say absolutely not.”
As long as golf courses follow social distancing practices, they should be open, Kleinke said.
“Our golf courses should be able to allow golfers under the stipulations of common sense guidelines,” he said. “One may argue that you are probably safer on a golf course, and at a truer social distance from others, in a more visible sense than being in a grocery store, standing in line or picking out your vegetables.”
Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, is one of 40 state legislators who sent a letter to Evers on Friday asking him that golf courses be allowed to remain open during his Safer At Home order.
The legislators say limits should include closing clubhouses and dining facilities at golf courses, and allowing only four golfers per hole and one golfer per cart.
Two other area legislators, Rep. Bob Kulp, R-Stratford, and Rep. Rob Stafsholt, R-New Richmond, also signed the letter.
As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 59,000 Wisconsin golfers signed the Let Wisconsin Golf petition that will be forwarded to Evers. The organizers of the petition are seeking a goal of 75,000 signatures. The organizers are asking Evers to allow golf courses to be open as long as they practice proper social distancing procedures.
Chippewa Herald reporter Parker Reed contributed to this story.