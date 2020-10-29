It's been a disheartening week for prep sports in the Chippewa Valley.
This season has been no stranger to postponements and cancellations, but the past few days brought more final announcements. Regis High School sent a letter to parents and student-athletes Tuesday letting them know the Ramblers' fall sports season has come to a premature end due to a continued rise in quarantine numbers at the school. Chippewa Falls football coach Chuck Raykovich told the Leader-Telegram Wednesday that this week will be the final football game of the season for the Cardinals, and Chi-Hi activities director Mike Thompson confirmed that is true across the board for the district's fall sports offerings on Thursday.
Even those not in tune with the preps scene can tell the current shaky ground sports stands on after the University of Wisconsin was forced to cancel its game this Saturday against Nebraska following 12 positive tests within the Badgers' program.
"To be honest with you, it's depressing," Raykovich said.
For Regis, the news halts an undefeated football season. The Ramblers were 5-0 and on paper seemed destined for a thrilling finish to the regular season. We've been robbed of a Week 7 matchup between a pair of undefeateds in Regis, ranked No. 1 in Division 6 in WisSports.com's Coaches poll, and Durand, ranked No. 3 in D6, for the right to the Cloverbelt Conference title.
The emotions are raw. Regis coach Bryant Brenner declined comment once the cancellation was made official, stating the news is still too hard to process at this point.
"I want to thank all the coaches and the Regis football program for the opportunity to play this year," Regis running back and linebacker Zander Rockow tweeted out Wednesday following the news' release. "Sad it is over but thankful we got the chance to play."
The team already knew there was no chance to compete in a second straight state championship game – a restructuring of the WIAA schedule means there won't even be state title games in football – but now they won't compete in the playoffs at all. The football players aren't alone in disappointment at the school either, since earlier this month the girls tennis team had to pull out of the team state tournament and volleyball withdrew from the playoffs due to health concerns.
Chippewa Falls football will sit out the playoffs, finishing its season Friday against Marshfield. Ch-Hi swim and dive will finish Saturday in River Falls. At least cross country runner Haley Mason will get to compete at the state meet this weekend in Hartland.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 4,870 new cases and 51 deaths in the state on Thursday. The average number of new cases over the past seven days is 4,128, a record high.
It took six months for Eau Claire County to reach its first 1,000 positive cases. Eau Claire City-County Health Department director Lieske Giese said Thursday the county has had 1,060 new cases in the past two weeks. The positivity rate is at 14.9%, up almost 5% from last week.
It all makes you wonder, what's next? Will we see even more disruption come winter sports? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, has warned we could be in for a long next six months.
“You can’t enter into the cool months of the fall and the cold months of the winter with a high community infection baseline,” Fauci said in a Johns Hopkins University online forum earlier this month. “We are going to start doing a lot of things more indoors rather than outdoors, and that is when you have to be particularly careful about the spread of a respiratory-borne disease.”
Among those activities limited to indoor spaces are the WIAA's winter prep sports offerings – boys and girls basketball, boys and girls hockey, wrestling, boys swim and dive and gymnastics. Only volleyball and girls swimming and diving were indoors in the fall.
We have to get through the final weeks of the fall season too before thinking about the winter. The girls golf and tennis seasons have already come to an end. Girls swimming and diving sectionals begin next week. Volleyball and boys soccer are currently in the playoffs, with both the state tournaments set for Nov. 7. Football has two weeks of regular season play left including this Friday, then is set for a two-week playoff.
Menomonie football has dealt with two waves of the pandemic affecting the Mustangs. In Week 1 the team was down one third of its roster when traveling to Hudson due to contact tracing, though no players were positive. Last week a Mustang football player did test positive for COVID-19, resulting in the team being sent home Monday and many having to sit out once contact tracing protocols were completed. They took 34 of their 63 varsity kids to last Friday's game against Rice Lake after having to cancel Monday practice and dealing with attendance in the 20s at ensuing get-togethers.
At least they've been able to play. River Falls football was forced to postpone two games after an assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19. Barron is looking to continue its season but had to call off this Friday's game against Northwestern due to a lack of players, athletic director Ky Baumgard told the L-T Thursday.
Also canceled this week? Whitehall's next two games against Melrose-Mindoro and Pepin/Alma and Altoona's Friday contest vs. Auburndale. Fall Creek football had its Friday opponent change three times this week, moving from Regis to Almond-Bancroft to Iowa-Grant. That's 2020 for you.
The fear of it hitting your team or your next opponent never really goes away. And with increased numbers, it looms larger than ever.
"Every day is a different challenge," Menomonie football coach Joe LaBuda said. "That's kind of been what coaching has been this year. ... The biggest thing we've been trying to do is control the things we can control."
Want to see prep sports? You know the drill. Wear a mask. Avoid large gatherings. Social distance.
In the end, that may still not be enough.