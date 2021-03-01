ALTOONA — Cornell School Superintendent Paul Schley said his district started in-person classes in late August, after receiving a waiver from the state to begin the school year early.
The district implemented several social distancing measures, purchased barriers, and have kept the schools open. Not a single day of class has been missed, and the district is on pace to finish the school year on May 14.
Area legislators said Monday that districts like Cornell deserve to be rewarded for taking those measures to stay open. When the state receives its next round of federal funding in the CARES Act, the bulk of the money should go to schools that have been made it a goal of being open, they said.
Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, said his daughters are glad their schools have been open.
"All of my schools (in the 67th Assembly district) have been in person, full-time," Summerfield said. "We are doing it safely. It's something the governor needs to recognize. It's very detrimental to not have kids in person; it's not as effective as in-person learning."
Summerfield noted that districts purchased cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, plexiglass and other barriers to make sure students could safely gather. Some schools paused for weeks or even months at a time when cases expanded, or substitute teachers were unavailable, but the districts worked to swiftly re-open, Summerfield said. He estimates that 70% of students in the state have been in-person for all or most of the school year.
"A lot of school districts worked their tails of to make sure they have been in person," Summerfield said.
Gov. Tony Evers has discretion over how nearly all the CARES Act dollars are allocated, he explained. He contends that too much of past federal aid went to schools in Madison and Milwaukee, which have remained closed to in-person learning. Those districts have already saved money by not having transportation costs, he added.
A letter, signed by 52 Republican legislators, was being presented to Evers' office on Monday.
"In the first (Governor's Emergency Education Relief) round of awards, (Evers) allowed a significant portion of those funds to go to districts that have provided little to no in-person instruction during the 2020-21 school year. Don't make the same mistake twice," the letter reads.
Federal K-12 education funding from COVID-19 relief legislation has predominantly been run through the Title I formula, the letter states. Milwaukee received $3,174 per student, while Madison received $729 per student in that aid. Meanwhile, small districts that have remained open have seen a fraction of the funding; Lomira received $329 per student and Kettle Moraine received $77 per student, under the Title I formula. Those districts have been in person all school year.
"We as a state should be encouraging schools to open in person," the letter reads. "The (Center for Disease Control) says it is safe. We have studies showing it is safe."
Rep. Treig Pronschinske, R-Mondovi, said that all 15 school districts in his legislative district have been in person for all or most of the year.
"The school boards and administrators worked hard to keep those students in school," Pronschinske said. "We have to look at the mental health of this. It's very important we get back to normal as quickly and safely as possible. We need structure for our kids, and for our families."
Area Democratic representatives Rep. Jodi Emerson (D-Eau Claire) and Sen. Jeff Smith (D-town of Brunswick) didn't immediately return calls for comment.
Wisconsin Democratic Party chairman Ben Wikler released a statement Monday, expressing concerns about the GOP's proposal.
“Our schools are facing more and more challenges, yet Republicans want the hardest-hit schools to make do with even less," Wikler wrote. "Safely reopening schools should be a priority for all, but this hypocritical GOP approach would punish the very schools with the greatest safety concerns. Budgets are a reflection of values, and this stunt from Republican legislators makes clear they continue to value political games over our kids and teachers."