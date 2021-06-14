LAKE HALLIE — State and federal Republican legislators continued to press for the end of a $300-a-week federal bonus for unemployed people Monday to help ease a labor crunch that is making it difficult for restaurants and other businesses to find enough workers.
Five days after the GOP-controlled Legislature passed a bill calling for Wisconsin to stop the enhanced pandemic-related jobless benefits before they are set to expire Sept. 6, U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, GOP 3rd Congressional District candidate Derrick Van Orden and state Reps. Rob Summerfield and Jesse James hosted a roundtable at Lake Hallie Golf Club with Chippewa Valley restaurant operators to discuss the issue.
The restaurateurs revealed they are being forced to limit operating hours and menu items in response to the labor crunch that has affected them directly in their own staffing as well as indirectly through supply chain problems.
"I think one of the biggest things that we heard is that government is their biggest competitor right now for labor," said Tiffany, R-Minocqua. "With the enhanced unemployment, it is causing people to stay home."
Tiffany maintained that 4 million people nationwide have not returned to the workforce since March 2020, including some he alleged make more money by staying home and collecting unemployment.
Van Orden, of Hager City, blamed stimulus bills intended to boost an economy rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic for exacerbating the labor shortage and driving up inflation.
"The big takeaways were the federal government is spending way too much money for this enhanced unemployment insurance compensation, so they're all having labor problems and then next in line was the supply chain issues that are affected by labor costs," Van Orden said.
Summerfield, R-Bloomer, said the labor shortage and the sense that they are competing with government benefits in the struggle to find workers is one of the chief concerns he has heard from constituents in the past two months since the economy began picking up steam.
"We know there's people out there to work, so we have to turn every stone under to see what we can all do to get people back to work and then figure out how we get even more people employed in our area," Summerfield said.
A few of the restaurant operators attending the roundtable shed light on how the worker shortage has affected their businesses.
Peter Gruetzmacher, owner of Jake's Supper Club on Tainter Lake and Silver Dollar restaurant and bar in Menomonie, said he is so short-staffed that he invited several relatives and friends from the Twin Cities to the area and put them up in a hotel to fill shifts on Memorial Day weekend.
Even with the boost, he couldn't open one of his popular decks with outdoor seating at Jake's.
"We didn't have enough bodies, which is crazy," Gruetzmacher said, noting that he'd like to hire 10 more workers at the supper club.
Jim and Kim Maguire, owners of Wilson Creek Inn in Menomonie, said they want to offer lunches and add a Sunday brunch to improve their business but can't even find the number of workers they want to operate at their current level.
"The lack of staff is preventing us from growing," Jim Maguire said, estimating that the restaurant would need five to 10 more workers to support an expansion.
The problem has Republicans and business groups urging the state to follow the lead of a number of other states by ending its participation in enhanced federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits.
The Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Rice Lake chambers of commerce were among 50 chambers across the state that recently sent a letter to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and lawmakers urging them to end the programs the signers allege contribute to the workforce shortage. The letter asserted that the federal supplemental payments on top of state unemployment benefits have compounded an existing severe labor shortage.
Summerfield and James both voted last week for the bill that would end the enhanced federal payments early, but Evers has made it clear he's likely to veto the bill and two local Democrats defended that position Monday.
"There's just no proof that what they're saying is true," said Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick. "Nothing is showing that people are lazy and staying home."
Smith noted that the labor market already was tight before the pandemic and with the jobless rate returning to near pre-pandemic levels — 3.9% in April — he is troubled by efforts to make life harder for those harmed by the economic repercussions of COVID-19.
Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, said there are multiple reasons more people haven't returned to the workforce as coronavirus cases decline, and no data exists to show that ending the federal benefits will cause those folks to go back to work.
Other factors she mentioned include nervousness about returning to a workplace while their children are unable to get vaccinated, lack of child care, low pay in some jobs and careers in fields such as music and the arts that have yet to fully recover from the effects of the pandemic.
"I'd hate to see people who have built a career in an industry that hasn't recovered yet have their career taken away because politicians in Madison want a headline," Emerson said.
Still, the local restaurant operators attending Monday's event said they strongly suspect the additional federal money is a contributor to their difficulties finding workers and the labor issues wreaking havoc with their supply chains and driving up prices.
The result has been frequent changes in prices and menu items, as some ingredients become temporarily unavailable and others are hit so hard by inflation they aren't feasible to continue offering.
Chicken wings have been hit particularly hard, Gruetzmacher said, with a four-fold price increase over the past year — from $40 to $159 for a 40-pound case — putting an end to popular bone-in wing specials.