EAU CLAIRE — Gov. Tony Evers visited Northstar Middle School Thursday morning to announce that the Eau Claire school district has been granted over $159,000 to support the mental health of area students.
The $159,705 allotment comes from Evers’ Get Kids Ahead initiative, which he introduced during his State of the State address in February.
Under the initiative, $15 million has been designated for the support of school-based mental health services in K-12 schools across Wisconsin. An additional $5 million was invested into the UW System to help students access mental health support remotely and on campuses.
Every public school district in the state can opt-in to receive a portion of the Get Kids Ahead funds. Participating districts are guaranteed a minimum of $10,000, with additional funds being allocated on a per-pupil basis.
“I am thrilled to announce that the Eau Claire school district didn’t just opt-in and choose to do this, but they are all in,” Evers said during the Thursday press conference. “The school district of Eau Claire will be receiving more than $159,000 for school-based mental health initiatives for kids to ensure that they can be successful both in and out of the classroom.”
Evers, a former educator, said the idea behind Get Kids Ahead was sparked by an uptick in reports of students struggling with mental health issues fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to the pandemic, one in five kids across the state lived with mental health issues, Evers said. Rates have since risen over the past few years as students underwent routine changes, loss of loved ones, isolation and other traumatic events,
“We noticed the pandemic has affected students in more ways than one. And, frankly, the pandemic had actually underscored and, in many ways, worsened the challenges with student mental health,” Evers said. “A student who is in crisis isn’t going to be able to pay attention at school, finish their homework, or engage meaningfully with their friends or teachers.”
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 357 children (0-17 years old) required mental health-related services in Eau Claire County in 2020; 213 of these cases were designated as a "crisis" service.
State DHS data, which only goes to 2020, shows a steady increase in mental health-related cases starting in 2014.
Joined on stage by Northstar Principal Tim Skutley, Eau Claire Superintendent Mike Johnson, school board members Tim Nordin, Lori Bica and Erica Zerr, State Rep. Jodi Emerson and State Sen. Jeff Smith, Evers spoke before a crowd of around 50 Northstar students, as well as the press, on Thursday. Students present included sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade honor students, Student Council members and Equity Club members.
Skutley, who introduced Evers, thanked the governor for his support and emphasized the importance of offering every student the individualized help they need.
“In some cases, a student comes to school and needs an additional level of support,” Skutley said. “We have students with challenges. We have circumstances, trauma, that require our universal academic program along with additional support for various mental health needs of kids.”
In response to Evers’ announcement, Johnson said the nearly $160,000 will go toward hiring school-based mental health professionals to support and address the social and emotional needs of all students in the district.
Johnson added that social and emotional learning is the foundation of all things done by the schools within the district, and this could not be accomplished without the continued partnership of the schools, families and community.
Jennifer Berg, a counselor at Northstar, said she knows firsthand how valuable the Get Kids Ahead grant will be for the district.
She listed the various mental health services already offered at Northstar — individual and group counseling, a mentor program, in-school and after school activities, and a new staff therapy dog — but she acknowledged that there is still a need for growth.
As a sign of the school’s appreciation, Berg gifted Evers a Northstar shirt and welcomed him to the "Northstar family."
Thursday’s press conference concluded when Evers handed Johnson a novelty check representing the funds that will go toward helping thousands of students across the district.
Evers stayed after the conference to answer student questions about his experiences as a governor.