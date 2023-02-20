EAU CLAIRE — The city would get an injection of $5.44 million in new state aid under Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed budget that would give a portion of state sales taxes to local governments.
Following the release of his 2023-25 budget proposal last week, Evers visited Eau Claire and other communities on Monday to tout how the added state aid would help them out.
“They can use it for any of the services they offer,” Evers said following a tour of Eau Claire Fire Station No. 10, 820 Malden Ave.
However, part of that potential aid infusion would have to be spent on firefighters, emergency medical technicians or police officers.
“We wanted to make sure public safety is a priority,” Evers said.
Eau Claire would be required to spend 45% — about $2.45 million — of the new state aids on public safety. The nearly $3 million remaining could be used for any other needs, but could also include some public safety spending as well.
Having a requirement that a portion of the new aids be used for public safety was in response to concerns in the public about having enough firefighters, EMTs and law enforcement officers in their communities.
While she’s not counting on the funding until it would actually make it through the state budget’s lengthy political process, Eau Claire City Manager Stephanie Hirsch was encouraged at the idea of more aid to cities.
“It would be a huge help,” she said Monday.
The city has a long list of positions, capital projects and technology upgrades the city has which have been put off because of funding, Hirsch said. That includes more funding for the police and fire departments, even after they got a funding boost from Eau Claire voters in autumn.
“Even with the referendum, there were significant needs in those departments,” Hirsch said.
In November, Eau Claire voters approved a public referendum that raises $1.45 million in new property taxes to pay for 15 new public safety positions.
That included six new firefighter/paramedics, but city Fire Chief Chris Bell told the governor on Monday, “we need more.”
Democratic governor Evers showed confidence on Monday that even though the Republican-led state Legislature will write its own version of the budget that there is agreement on upping aid to towns, villages, cities and counties.
“We will win this in the Legislature because it has bipartisan support already,” Evers said.
The funding source that Evers’ version of the budget targets is 20% of what the state collects through its 5% sales tax. That is estimated to create $576.2 million in new aid to local governments starting in 2024.
Though sales tax collections may fluctuate somewhat, they have generally been growing and Evers indicated that it is a sustainable way to provide aid to communities.
“This is a level of resources that will keep expanding over the years,” he said.
As the city is not sure if the new state aid will ultimately become part of the 2023-25 state budget, local leaders are not pinning their hopes on it.
But if the additional funding does come true, how to use it would be discussed later this year as part of the city’s 2024 budget process.
“There’s a long list of things that’s been on hold a long time and a long list of things we’d wish we could do if we had the resources,” Hirsch said.
A report issued last year by Wisconsin’s nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau found that revenues the state shares with local governments fell by 18% between 2001 and 2021.
Meanwhile, expenses local governments have for public safety alone increased by 64% between 2001 and 2019, according to the report.