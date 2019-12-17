Gov’t Mule, Sam Bush Band and The Infamous Stringdusters will be among the headliners at the sixth annual Blue Ox Music Festival.
The 2020 festival, featuring national and regional bluegrass, Americana and roots artists, will be Thursday, June 11, through Saturday, June 13, at the Whispering Pines Campground in the town of Union outside Eau Claire.
The lineup also will feature Yonder Mountain String Band, Leftover Salmon, The Jerry Douglas Band, Charlie Parr, Rising Appalachia, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Charley Crockett, Henhouse Prowlers with Tony Trischka, Lillie Mae, Them Coulee Boys, Legendary Shack Shakers, Sunny War, Julian Davis & The Situation, Nora Brown, Arkansauce, Armchair Boogie, Kind Country, One Way Traffic, Short Round String Band, Feed The Dog, Intuitive Compass, Barbaro and The High 48s.
Pert Near Sandstone will host the Blue Ox Music Festival for the sixth year in addition to performing for two nights.
Gov’t Mule is known as a top-flight jam band whose first album came out in 1995. The band is led by singer-guitarist Warren Haynes, who in 1989 joined the Allman Brothers Band as the second replacement for Duane Allman, according to the AllMusic website.
Bush has “extended the musical capabilities of the mandolin and the fiddle to incorporate a seamless blend of bluegrass, rock, jazz, and reggae,” AllMusic says, through New Grass Revival, which he founded and led, as well as in his solo career.
The Infamous Stringdusters, based in Nashville, Tenn., have earned raves from publications such as the New York Times, which said: “With a nod to the past and a firm foot down on the gas toward the future, the ‘Dusters ... don’t leave bluegrass behind; they’re stretching it from within.”
In addition to the traditional Blue Ox late night sets, new this year will be the Backwoods Stage, featuring regional and emerging artists from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. June 12 and 13.
The first round of artists for the Backwoods Stage include Miles Over Mountains, Nickle & Rose, Good Morning Bedlam, The Thirsty River, Dig Deep, Never Come Down, Pit Wagon, Katey Bellville, Gabe Barnett, and Doug Otto and the Getaways.
Additional headliners will be announced in early January. The complete lineup for all three stages and late night artists at the 2020 Blue Ox Music Festival will be announced over the next few months.
As musicians and ambassadors for the festival, Pert Near Sandstone members Nate Sipe and Justin Bruhn produce the “Road to Blue Ox” podcast. In each episode, Bruhn and Sipe interview one of the performing artists on the lineup as well as highlighting key information and updates about the festival. Episodes are available at outlets such as iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher and Pocket Casts.
Visit blueoxmusicfestival.com for more information on tickets, camping, the artist lineup and more. Ticket prices for the 2020 Blue Ox Music Festival will increase at 11:59 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27.