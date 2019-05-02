Gov. Tony Evers is confident public opinion can help sway state Republicans to back his push to cover more low-income Wisconsinites with Medicaid, even after leading GOP lawmakers said they plan to scrap most of the new initiatives in the Democrat’s budget proposal.
Calling health care the No. 1 priority in his proposed 2019-21 biennial state budget, Evers said Thursday that constituents can help convince Republicans — who hold the majority in the state Senate and Assembly — to back the Medicaid expansion they had vehemently opposed during Gov. Scott Walker’s time in office.
“We can change people’s minds,” Evers said during a Thursday afternoon visit to the Leader-Telegram.
The governor touted a Marquette University Law Poll from April that said 70% of Wisconsin residents believe the state should use federal funds to expand Medicaid coverage.
The governor’s proposed budget would accept $1.6 billion in federal funds to extend Medicaid and help fund some other new health initiatives. Medicaid coverage — which goes by the name BadgerCare in Wisconsin — would be extended to 82,000 residents with incomes up to 138% of the poverty level, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The two Republican leaders of the state’s budget-writing committee — Rep. John Nygren from Marinette and Sen. Alberta Darling of River Hills — issued a statement late Wednesday chiding Evers’ proposal for spending too much and creating a $2 billion structural deficit for the state.
“The bottom line is his budget is unsustainable, irresponsible and jeopardizes the progress we’ve made in the last eight years,” the two lawmakers stated.
Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, is among those who feel that Evers’ budget proposal is DOA.
“In my humble opinion, it’s an absolutely irrational budget,” she said.
On the Medicaid expansion specifically, Bernier says many of those who would be covered by it already have health insurance through the marketplace established by the Affordable Care Act.
“I believe that the folks who are between 100% and 138% poverty levels have made arrangements,” Bernier said. “We would be taking them off private insurance and onto government-funded insurance.”
Andrea Palm, secretary-designee for the state Department of Health Services, said an estimated 33,000 people do have marketplace insurance, but the rest of the 82,000 that would be covered by expanding Medicaid are currently uninsured.
She visited Eau Claire with Evers on Thursday to press the case for accepting the $1.6 billion in federal funds.
“People want to bring the money home and invest it in our health care system,” Palm said. She and Evers noted that Wisconsin residents pay federal taxes that have been going toward the three dozen other states that have already expanded Medicaid.
Bernier and other Republicans have said other states have regretted expanding Medicaid, finding themselves paying more than they expected. The federal government provides less money to states over time for Medicaid, Bernier said, and there’s no telling how the program could be changed in the future.
“Taking Medicaid expansion is not a silver bullet,” she said.
Palm calls the notion of a declining federal payment “a boogeyman” used to deter states from expanding Medicaid.
Currently Wisconsin gets 59% of its Medicaid costs paid through federal funds, but that would rise to 90% by expanding eligibility, she said. And that latter percentage is guaranteed for perpetuity.
Evers is confident the federal government will not change its contribution level to Medicaid, which is currently used by about 75 million Americans.
“We don’t believe that will happen,” he said.
Accepting the federal money is part of a series of health initiatives in Evers’ plan, which also would require $1 billion in new state funding.
At $740.7 million over the next two years, expanding Medicaid is the largest part of the health package. The next largest portion is $367 million in increased funding to hospitals, according to a Department of Health Services fact sheet.
“The hospitals that serve the most Medicaid patients will see the biggest increases,” Palm said.
Other initiatives include expanding access to dental and behavior health services, increasing Medicaid reimbursement rates for physicians, boosting funding for long-term care programs, preventing childhood lead poisoning and reducing youth tobacco use.
“People are asking for this,” Evers said, citing experiences on the campaign trail and listening sessions held throughout the state in recent months.
The Department of Health Services provided fact sheets for every Wisconsin county earlier this week to tout the local impact of Evers’ budget proposal.
Eau Claire County would get $46 million in new health care spending, including $11.8 million to expand Medicaid to 1,396 residents that don’t currently get it.