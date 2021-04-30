EAU CLAIRE — A group of Eau Claire high school students got their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at UW-Eau Claire’s Zorn Arena on Tuesday and Friday, part of a school district and state initiative to offer transportation to students who wish to get the vaccine.
A handful of students rode the bus to campus Friday to get their first doses. Students under 18 were required to bring consent forms signed by a parent or guardian, according to the school district.
A grant from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services helped the district offer transportation to the vaccination site, said Eau Claire schools Superintendent Mike Johnson.
“It’s about access and removing barriers,” Johnson said. “While many of our families here in Eau Claire don’t have barriers (to getting the vaccine), we’re really aware that some families do.”
In addition to signing a consent form, parents or guardians also had to complete a survey giving permission for their child to ride the bus to and from Zorn Arena, Johnson said.
He encouraged parents to take their older teenage children to their health care provider if they’re seeking a COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Friday, only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized in the U.S. for use in 16- and 17-year-olds. The Zorn Arena site is primarily offering the Pfizer vaccine, partly to offer access to younger people, local health officials have said.
“If it’s one student that takes advantage of it, that’s great,” said Memorial High School Principal Dave Oldenberg. “It’s up to the students and the families to decide.”
Everyone in Wisconsin age 16 and over is currently eligible to get the vaccine.
A portion of Eau Claire County teens have already gotten the shot.
About one-third of 16- to 24-year-olds in the county have gotten their first dose of the vaccine.
A slightly higher number of 25- to 34-year-old county residents, 44%, have gotten at least one dose as well, according to county data.
Local officials have said there is wide availability of vaccines right now. Two large-scale vaccination sites in the Eau Claire area are now vaccinating walk-ins, Zorn Arena, 121 Garfield Ave., and a vaccine clinic at Jacob’s Well Church, 3211 N. 50th Ave., Lake Hallie.
The Zorn Arena vaccination site is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted daily until 6:30 p.m. People are asked to park in the Hibbard Hall lot next to Zorn Arena; they do not need a parking permit.
The Zorn Arena site is administering the Pfizer vaccine, the only shot currently authorized for 16 and 17-year-olds, but will have a limited supply of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to the Health Department’s website. Walk-ups are welcome on those days until 6:30 p.m.
For more places to get a COVID-19 vaccine, visit the Health Department’s website at www.covid19eauclaire.com.