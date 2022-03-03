MENOMONIE — The city of Menomonie has been awarded a $1.43 million grant that will allow the nonprofit Stepping Stones of Dunn County to build a 20-bed homeless shelter on Stout Road.
Menomonie is one of four cities in western Wisconsin — the other awardees are Eau Claire, Altoona and Rice Lake — to win state grants for pandemic recovery efforts.
Stepping Stones has been working on plans to build a new shelter that could accommodate up to 20 homeless adults in single-bed rooms. The state grant will fund the entire project.
The nonprofit will build the new shelter on land at 1620 Stout Rd. that it already owns, adjacent to its main offices and food pantry, according to a news release. The new 5,800-square-foot facility will have private bathrooms for each room to ensure privacy and minimize pandemic-related risks; a laundry room; a secure storage area; a small commercial kitchen; community dining area; and a community resource office.
Stepping Stones partnered with the city of Menomonie to apply for the grant from the State of Wisconsin Neighborhood Investment Fund. Cedar Falls Building Systems will serve as general contractor; the nonprofit will manage construction and operate the shelter once it’s complete, according to the news release.
Stepping Stones provided 6,300 nights of shelter to the homeless in 2020 and is on pace to increase that by more than 40% to at least 9,000 this year. Some of those people were housed in Stepping Stones’ two apartment-style shelters in Menomonie, while the majority have been sheltered through local hotels, primarily through temporary COVID-19 relief grants.
“Stepping Stones is providing twice the number of shelter nights that the program typically did prior to the pandemic, but we have averaged 28 households on our waitlist in 2021,” Padraig Gallagher, the nonprofit’s executive director, told the Leader-Telegram in November.
The site will be prepared for the new shelter during the 2022 building season, and the goal is to have the shelter operating for the 2023-24 winter season, Gallagher said in November.
