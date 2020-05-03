NEILLSVILLE — A man is missing after the boat he and another man were in capsized on the Black River south of Neillsville in the Clark County town of Pine Valley.
According to a news release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office:
The office received a 911 call of the accident at about 3:34 p.m. Saturday. Two men were fishing and were using a boat to cross the river to fish on the other side. When they were ready to leave they got in their boat and were in the middle of the river when the boat started to take on water. The boat then capsized, ejecting the two men.
One of the men put on a life jacket and made it safely to shore. The other man did not have a life jacket and went under the water.
The missing man was wearing a lime green shirt with blue pants.
The Sheriff’s Office responded with a variety of other agencies in an effort to locate the missing individual.
The search is continuing.