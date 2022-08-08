MENOMONIE — The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families reports that there are about 7,000 children currently in the state’s foster system. According to the National Foster Youth Institute, less than 3% of those 7,000 will go on to graduate from a four-year college — about 210 total.
The statistics are daunting, but UW-Stout and UW-Eau Claire — along with a handful of other UW System campuses — are taking steps to support current and former foster youth, as well as students who identify as homeless, as they prepare for, enter and progress through college.
Both Chippewa Valley universities announced last week that they were awarded $70,000 grants by the UW System this summer. The grant received by each university — which comprises an initial $20,000 endowment, followed by an additional $50,000 annually if certain criteria are met — was created to support programming similar to Fostering Success across the system.
Fostering Success originated at UW-Stout in 2013, when former student Greta Munns conceptualized and launched the program in response to her own lived experiences as a foster youth. The university has since supported other campuses around the state and county in creating their own versions of the program.
The program, which varies from university to university, generally aims to provide prospective students with support to better access postsecondary education through community outreach with area K-12 foster youth, including summer camps, special events on campus, mentoring and college tours.
“We know that students who age out of the foster care system are less likely to go to college and, when they go to college, are much less likely to graduate,” said Jodi Thesing-Ritter, UW-Eau Claire’s executive director for diversity and inclusion, who will oversee the Fostering Success program. “So, additional resources and support are necessary to overcome the systemic barriers.”
Once at the university, Fostering Success students may be offered welcome baskets containing school supplies, bedding, laundry essentials; emergency funds; scholarships; laptops; travel immersion experiences; opportunities to connect with peers in similar circumstances; and additional support.
“This is not a population that’s always easy to identify or engage, so our goal is really to identify as many students as possible when they enter campus as freshmen or transfer students and then continue to make our services available and engage students along the way,” said Gail Mentzel, Fostering Success coach for UW-Stout.
She added: “It’s our belief in this office that access without support isn’t necessarily opportunity. The students that we work with — are admitted to our program — are academically ready to be here and be successful. Higher education is kind of its own culture, and navigating it as a foster youth can be challenging.”
Mentzel said there are currently around 35 Stout students utilizing the Fostering Success program, but she expects to see that number grow by 15-20 this fall. Thesing-Ritter said UW-Eau Claire hopes to serve around 10 students in an intentional way this upcoming year, then increase to 25 over the course of the grant.
Thesing-Ritter said UW-Eau Claire tried to adopt its Fostering Success program in 2019 without additional financial support, as had other campuses following the establishment of Stout’s program, which won the UW System Regent’s Diversity Award in 2020. She said the grant received by both universities was created with the sole intention of supporting such programming.
“There just isn’t enough institutional resources to do this on our own,” Thesing-Ritter said. “It was really time to ramp up to that next level, and this funding will allow us to do that.”
Mentzel said Stout primarily funded the program through support from campus partners, members of the community and alumni prior to the creation of the grant.
The funding for the grant, a total of $750,000, was awarded to the UW System by the state as a part of the 2021-2023 state budget. The aid was designated for the use of supporting Fostering Success and similar programs. Both UW-Eau Claire and Stout were allotted the maximum award possible after applying early this summer.
According to a Stout news release, it was UW-Stout students who helped push for the increased funding from the state. Student members of the Fostering Success program even met with Gov. Tony Evers in early 2020 to discuss the issue.
“I am incredibly thankful that I had a program like Fostering Success come into my life when I started college,” said Fostering Success student Lisa Driver in a program testimonial. “This program helped me to achieve my goals of being a teacher and becoming the first to graduate college in my family. I will forever be grateful.”
Katie Gordon, another Fostering Success alumna, said: “During my sophomore year of high school, I was approached by my social worker with a handout for a summer overnight camp through Fostering Success. I had zero intentions of going to college at that time and truly thought I would be fighting to survive in all ways for the rest of my life. I resisted the idea of going to the camp, but ultimately was convinced.
“The Fostering Success summer overnight camp is a key turning point in my life,” Gordon continued. “It was during that camp that I began believing in myself and my future. Fast forward eight years and I have my B.S. in human development and family studies from University of Wisconsin-Stout. I now have a career as a case manager and feel secure in my life.”
Both Mentzel and Thesing-Ritter said it is their hope that the Chippewa Valley community will continue to step up and support their respective programming so more foster and homeless youth may experience college. Education is the “great equalizer,” Mentzel said, and 3% is a far-cry from equal.