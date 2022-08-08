fosteringsuccess5.jpg

From left, UW-Stout Fostering Success students Kate McCraig, Lisa Driver, Cameron Hunter, Katie Gordon, Olivia Johnston and Adam Warner meet with Gov. Tony Evers during his 2020 visit to campus.

MENOMONIE — The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families reports that there are about 7,000 children currently in the state’s foster system. According to the National Foster Youth Institute, less than 3% of those 7,000 will go on to graduate from a four-year college — about 210 total.

The statistics are daunting, but UW-Stout and UW-Eau Claire — along with a handful of other UW System campuses — are taking steps to support current and former foster youth, as well as students who identify as homeless, as they prepare for, enter and progress through college.

Thesing-Ritter
Mentzel