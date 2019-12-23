As usual Christmas seems to take forever to get here. But, when it goes … LOOK OUT!
We had just moved into parish housing for my intern year at a small church in northern Illinois. It was exciting to finally “hit the ground running” after three years of "theory" and "study"; I was finally in the "trenches" and it would be my first Christmas. I was stoked!!!
Sitting in the office at the typewriter (no laptops then) wondering how I was going to open new and exciting meaning for Christmas to our little congregation when Rosee came back from shopping, with the baby, and announced: “We’re in for a blizzard. That’s all they were talking about at the store. It’s going to be the coldest winter in Chicago since the blizzard of 1967.” Now, that certainly warmed my heart. Thinking about our elderly congregation, I really couldn’t see many of them braving the hail, snow and wind for the Christmas Eve service.
No sooner had that thought crossed my mind the phone rang and it was the head of the parish council.
She confirmed the weather to come and advised our cluster was going to “close until the blizzard was over.” She was going to alert the faithful attenders and called me to keep me in the loop.
Later, we decided we’d try to still have a service on Christmas Eve, but here in our home with the baby, Rosee, and the dog and cat; and I was going to let the people of St. Matthew know they were invited if they wanted to come. Boots, scarfs, those crazy looking Russian fur hats. They would be welcome!
Rosee started making cookies and punch and some wassail. I rearranged the furniture in the living room and dining room, got some candles out of the pantry, fixed the manger scene on the mantel and ran downstairs and got some old worn hymnals out of the box where they were stored.
The day went well. We were busy and we let as many of our "regulars" know that both they and their families, friends and neighbors could come over to the parsonage and they came, whole families. Now, I understood why the parish house had an old upright piano in the living room.
By six in the evening the wind was howling; the snow was not so deep, as yet. The wind made up for it and whistled through the doors and windows. We cranked up the fireplace and prepared. At seven we were ready and celebrated the birth of the Savior, prayed for our parish, our cluster, for everyone on this holy night, present or not.
After, we had drinks and cookies and everyone thought it was the greatest Christmas Eve service they had ever attended … all except Mr. Christensen who sat by the fireplace on a soft chair and slept for the entire evening. He did wake when we sang “Silent Night.”
But, we all were a living Christmas Eve sermon.