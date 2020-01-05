Greensky Bluegrass has been added to the lineup of this year’s Blue Ox Music Festival, slated for Thursday, June 11, through Saturday, June 13, at Whispering Pines Campground in the town of Union outside of Eau Claire.
The band joins a roster that includes joins Gov’t Mule, Sam Bush Band, The Infamous Stringdusters, Yonder Mountain String Band, Leftover Salmon, The Jerry Douglas Band, Charlie Parr, plus two nights of Pert Near Sandstone, among other artists performing at the sixth annual event featuring bluegrass, Americana and roots artists.
Other bands on the bill will be Henhouse Prowlers with Tony Trischka, Them Coulee Boys, Legendary Shack Shakers and Barbaro.
As musicians and ambassadors for the festival, Pert Near Sandstone members Nate Sipe and Justin Bruhn produce the “Road to Blue Ox” podcast. In each episode, Bruhn and Sipe interview one of the performing artists on the lineup as well as highlighting key information and updates about the festival. Episodes are available at outlets such as iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher and Pocket Casts.
Blue Ox has extended its current ticket prices for the 2020 festival until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
Visit blueoxmusicfestival.com or call 715-602-4440 for more information on tickets, camping, the artists lineup and more.