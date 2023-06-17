People's Choice winner 2022

Local artist Tim Litscher's sculpture "Escape Artist" won the 2022 people's choice award for Sculpture Tour Eau Claire.

 Staff photo by Andrew Dowd

EAU CLAIRE — Clutching a wrench and wearing a mischievous smile, a mythical critter trapped in a cage on Water Street for the past year will be on permanent display in Eau Claire.

Inspired by the "Gremlins" movies, local artist Tim Litscher's sculpture of the impish troublemaker handily won the people's choice award last year for Sculpture Tour Eau Claire.

  