EAU CLAIRE — The owner of Festival Foods will get a minor refund from property taxes it paid to the city over the past three years.
The Eau Claire City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a settlement agreement that would give De Pere-based Skogen’s Foodliner a refund of $11,976.
City Attorney Stephen Nick called it a “very modest settlement amount” to lawsuits the grocery store chain had filed against Eau Claire.
The company had sought over $300,000 back from the city in property taxes for two of its Eau Claire stores. Its excessive taxation claims were for tax years 2018 through 2020 for stores at 3007 Mall Drive and 2717 Birch St.
What the council agreed to amounts to a 1% discount on those property tax bills, Nick said.
In its lawsuits, Skogen’s — represented by attorney Don Millis of Madison-based law firm Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren — argued the stores were overvalued and therefore overtaxed. The city has assessed the Mall Drive store at $9.36 million and the Birch Street location at $5.97 million. However, the lawsuits stated those buildings are only worth $7.35 million and $5.25 million, respectively, on the open market.
The council’s action on Tuesday does adjust the value of the Mall Drive store down slightly, changing it to $9.16 million.
Claims related to the Birch Street location, which Festival Foods rents from Phillips Properties, were denied last summer in a ruling by Eau Claire County Judge Michael Schumacher, according to online court records.
Tuesday’s settlement agreement puts the grocery store chain on the low end of tax refunds the city has given to businesses in recent years after being sued.
The biggest discount the city granted was to Oakwood Mall owner Brookfield Property Partners, which got about 27% of its property taxes back for two anchor stores that had periods of vacancy. Thriving businesses including Menards, Sam’s Club and Walmart got refunds between 2% and 9.5% off property tax bills for years they contested.
Hotel conversion OK’d
Turning a hotel the city tried to shut down into an apartment building is what council Vice President Catherine Emmanuelle called “redemption.”
On Tuesday she and all 10 other council members agreed to rezone the Regency Inn and Suites, 1828 S. Hastings Way, to allow its conversion into a 53-unit apartment building.
“I’m really excited about this development,” she said.
Doug Clark is proposing to remodel the building’s interior to transform it into studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. The hotel’s current amenities, including a pool, hot tub, sauna and gathering rooms, would be kept for use by apartment tenants. The building’s exterior would mostly remain as it looks now, except for the addition of balconies and more exterior doors, according to Clark’s proposal.
The city had been suing the hotel’s current owner/operator, Vidhi Hospitality, since December to push for the closure or sale of the property. In its lawsuit, the city cited the disproportionately high amount of police calls to the property in recent years when compared to other Eau Claire hotels.
Councilwoman Jill Christopherson sees potential in Clark’s plans to turn around the building into something that will enhance the area.
“It could really blossom into something,” she said.
Christopherson noted the prime location of the building, which is close to Memorial High School and the newly opened Hy-Vee grocery store.
Its location along busy South Hastings Way — also known as Business 53 — did raise some concerns among council members about keeping future tenants’ children away from traffic.
Fencing along that side of the property was one of the items that Councilman Jeremy Gragert said he wants the city to review closely when detailed site plans are submitted by Clark.
“I have an interest in seeing this project at Plan Commission again for review,” Gragert said.
In a 7-4 vote, the council decided the site plans will need go to a future meeting of that commission instead of only being administratively reviewed by city staff.
Other business
• Eau Claire North High School and UW-Eau Claire received approval to hold their homecoming celebrations this Friday and on Oct. 16, respectively.
• Criteria for affordable housing proposals seeking financial assistance from the city were unanimously approved by the council.