CHIPPEWA FALLS — After years of planning, construction on the new Chippewa Area History Center will begin today, with a hope that it can open its doors by late 2021 or spring 2022.
The $3.5 million, two-level building, is expected to be about 19,000 square feet in size. A groundbreaking ceremony will be at 4:30 p.m. today.
In 2015, the Chippewa County Historical Society purchased the former Dairy Queen restaurant at 12 Bridgewater Ave., which was last used by Piff’s Pizza. The site, adjacent to the entrance to Irvine Park and across from the Bernard F. Willi Municipal Pool, was considered an ideal, central location for the building, said Historical Society President Dave Gordon, who has been working on the project for more than a decade. The empty restaurant was razed in April 2016.
After purchasing the lot, the group launched its capital campaign. They are now at 80% of the estimated construction cost — about $2.8 million — between cash-in-hand or pledges, so they have opted to move forward, he said.
“It is very exciting. Two weeks ago, when I saw they were moving dirt, I sent an email to the board saying, ‘Pinch me to make sure I’m awake,’” Gordon said. “When you start a project like this, you’re never sure how it will go. This community is very supportive, and willing to support things that are important.”
Frank Smoot, who is developing the museum, agreed that the land purchase really got the ball rolling.
“That was the first big step; that made it real,” Smoot said. “The people in our area have been so supportive, so generous, it’s going well in a challenging environment. I don’t know if there is a more prominent lot in town.”
The building was designed by Chippewa Falls-based CBS Squared architect firm. Construction is expected to take 14 months.
“We’ve designed a building that will be useful for presentations, for kids, and lots of fun,” Smoot said. “It will be a big, impressive museum.”
Attorney David Raihle, who is co-chair of the capital campaign, said the building is designed to look just like the old Chippewa Lumber & Boom Company mill. That building boasted it had the largest saw mill under one roof in the world, with up to 175 saws that would be running at a time. However, the mill closed in 1910.
“It was the inspiration for the design of (the museum),” Raihle said. “And we’ll have an observation deck, where you’ll be able to see all the way across Chippewa Falls and into Lake Hallie.”
Raihle noted that they raised the money without the assistance of a professional fundraising committee.
“We’ve had some significant people step forward to help us in the waning days of our (capital) campaign,” Raihle said. “This community just continues to give.”
The Chippewa County Historical Society has been operating out of a building at 123 Allen St. on the city’s East Hill for nearly 30 years. It has typically only been open on Tuesdays. However, that location hasn’t suited their needs, and it lacks wheelchair and handicap accessibility.
“Were very thankful to Notre Dame for letting us use their convent,” Gordon explained. “But it was a lot of small rooms, and it didn’t have air conditioning. It was hard to store artifacts.”
The new museum also will be the home of the Chippewa County Genealogical Society.
“We’re excited to tell the history of Chippewa Falls and Chippewa County. We want to tell people the impact this tiny town has had on the world.”
Raihle envisions how the new museum, with its proximity to Leinenkugel’s Brewing Company and Irvine Park, will be a tourism draw to the north side of the city.
“This is a community asset,” he said. “We believe this will draw people to the community.”
Today’s event will be outdoors, and attendees will be expected to follow social distancing guidelines.
Anyone interested in contributing to the project should call Gordon at 715-222-1170.