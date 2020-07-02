Such a large flock of bobolinks I had never seen. And it puzzles me, this flock of 10 that I came close to, for they were all of the same plumage, the male bobolink’s distinctive black and white colorings that some describe as a tuxedo worn backwards, with a yellow nape.
But how could there be 10 adult males next to this 11-acre hay field in the undisturbed, yet-green goldenrod. I suspected they were juveniles, hatched successfully since the farmer we rent hay land to does not cut the grasses until well into July.
Juvenile male bobolinks do bear the colors of the adult males, but not as distinctively. As I looked closer, I saw juvenile females too, mostly brownish and cream, as are the adult females, and as the males will be after their summer molt.
But why so many fledglings? Bobolink nests, built on the ground in thick grass, normally have four to seven eggs. So was this the successful hatch of two or three nests in this bobolink hay field haven?
The molt is coming soon, and all bobolinks will look the same. The bird with the twinkling notes of song in its undulating flight over tall grasses swaying in the summer breeze is trading the urgency of nesting for the preparation for migration.
There, I said it, “migration.” Yes some birds are already preparing to fly southward. Some shorebirds that breed in the far reaches of Alaska or Canada are soon starting their trip to the seaboard of the eastern states or Mexico.
For now, I’ll keep an eye on the bobolinks, feeding on insects in the fields of July. I’ll try to figure if what I saw was the result of quite the nesting season or the early gathering of adults planning their molt and migration.
