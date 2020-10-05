CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chuck Nagle says the Cobban Bridge has a rich history and it should be preserved. Nagle re-tells stories of people getting engaged on the bridge, and he adds there isn’t another structure like it in the state.
“There is a tremendous amount of memories of that bridge,” Nagle said. “You do what you can to preserve history of America. It’s a good, public cause.”
Nagle, founder of Cobban Bridge Preservation Inc., said his non-profit organization is preparing to submit its proposal to the state’s Department of Transportation to relocate the bridge onto a cornfield in the town of Eagle Point. Nagle said the bridge would be moved about a quarter-mile, with its new resting place on a cement slab. Nagle said it would become a roadside park, and noted it is eligible to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The bridge is located on the Chippewa River, halfway between Cornell and Jim Falls. The new Cobban Bridge is slated to be constructed between 2022 and 2023. On Sept. 9, WisDOT announced the bridge is for sale to anyone who can relocate it.
Officials have estimated that tearing it down would cost between $1 million and $2 million. Nagle said his group will seek to be reimbursed by Chippewa County for the money that would be saved by moving the bridge, rather than razing it.
Fred Anderson, Chippewa County highway engineer, acknowledged that dollars could be available to an organization that acquires and moves the bridge.
“If there are savings to the project, they could be eligible for some reimbursement,” Anderson said.
Nagle’s group must complete the lengthy application form and submit it by Oct. 28.
“They have to demonstrate to the DOT they can handle the work,” Anderson said.
If the application is approved, Nagle said the goal is to move it between December 2021 and February 2022.
“It’s been moved once before, without heavy equipment,” Nagle said. “It’s very doable. (Winter) is the only time to do it, when the ice is at its thickest.”
Nagle doesn’t believe the bridge is so fragile that it will crumble while being moved, but his group is prepared for that possibility.
“What’s the worst that happens? It goes crashing down on the ice, and the recyclers sell it for scrap.”
When it was built in 1908, the Cobban Bridge crossed the Yellow River in the town of Anson. It was moved to its current location sometime between 1917 and 1919.
The 484-foot-long bridge is a single-lane, steel “Pennsylvania Truss” bridge. However, it is now considered “fracture critical.” The county reduced the weight limit on the bridge in 2007 from 10 tons to 6 tons, meaning that vehicles like school buses and fire trucks could no longer use it. However, as the bridge continued to decay, the county’s highway department closed it in August 2017, placing barriers in front of it, to stop vehicles from illegally crossing it.
The bridge wasn’t used frequently; the last traffic count study in 2006 showed only 240 vehicles crossed it daily. However, proponents of constructing a new bridge said the replacement will be used far more often because it will be safer and open to all types of vehicles. The new bridge is designed as 30 feet across, with 11-foot lanes and room for bike and pedestrian lanes.
Proponents of the new bridge also have pointed out that going to the nearest bridge, either in Cornell or Jim Falls, is an 11-mile detour.
The new bridge design has been finalized and approved by the state. Bids will be let this fall or winter, with the goal of beginning construction in summer or fall 2022, with it completed in spring or summer 2023.
The entire bridge replacement is expected to cost almost $6 million, with the state picking up 80% of the construction costs. Overall, the county will pay about $1.8 million in its share for the bridge replacement, between 20% of the construction costs and 100% of the design costs.