You’d never guess that Gordon Larson and Dorothy Elliott graduated high school the same year the United States declared war on Japan.
Larson and Elliott, 96 and 95 years young, respectively, both still live independently in their homes and maintain a vigorous volunteer schedule. They also will make up half the group at an Eau Claire Senior High class of 1941 reunion celebration Tuesday at Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse. Elliott is organizing the event, which also will include fellow Eau Claire residents Elaine Thompson and Pat O’Brien.
Larson, an electrician for more than 40 years, and the others were members of a graduating class that numbered more than 400. Commencement exercises were held on Thursday, May 29, 1941, at Carson Park, though heavy rain plagued the event.
“As you go forth,” wrote principal Sam Davey in a school newspaper column about the graduating class, “let it be with courage and determination to render an efficient service to society.”
• • •
The group of Eau Claire residents from the class of 1941 has been celebrating annually since the 50th reunion.
Elliott, whose maiden name is McDermid, describes the crew as a “happy bunch” and says Thompson lives a baseball throw from her East Side Hill home. Larson lives close by as well.
“We reminisce about the Depression and World War II,” Larson said. “But those were still the best years of our lives.”
As far as school memories, Elliott fondly recalls friends made and walking to and from school four times a day (she went home for lunch). She also managed to record perfect attendance. Instructors were positive but could also be strict, Elliott said.
“To this day I don’t like to sew because of the teacher I had,” she said.
Larson remembers Davey, for whom an elementary school in Eau Claire is named, as having the respect of all the students.
In regard to the growth of Eau Claire since their childhoods, Larson vividly recalls seeing a city marker for Eau Claire in the 1930s that conveyed a population of 26,280. Barstow Street was the commercial hub of the city, Elliott added, neighbors were close-knit and people spent more time outside.
“This country was united 100 percent,” Larson said.
Some classmates didn’t make it to the graduation ceremony in 1941 because they had already been called into service. Larson would serve in the Army and Elliott in the Navy.
“I always figured I was lucky,” Larson said. “A lot of guys weren’t.”
The two — both of their spouses have passed — have lived in their current homes for a combined 117 years. Larson bought his in 1955 for $9,000; Larson’s came with a price tag of $11,500.
• • •
Both Larson and Elliott look — and act — far younger than their years would suggest.
As far as her longevity, Elliott credits never smoking and the fact that she “has yet to have a first drink.” She once was an avid bicyclist.
“My motto is to keep moving,” she said.
Like many from his generation, Larson smoked in the service but said moderation is the key to his diet.
“You’ve got to try to stay active mentally, physically and spiritually,” Larson said.
The group for this week’s celebration was slated to have a couple more attendees, but two classmates passed away in just the last few weeks.
“Time marches on,” said Larson, though the duo didn’t rule out holding additional reunions in the future, including the 80th in two years.
“One day at a time,” Elliott said with a smile. “But it would be nice.”
