Wisconsin high schools still score higher than most other states that require juniors to take the ACT college-preparedness exam, but a state research group worries what a declining trend might mean for the state’s future workforce.
Wisconsin Policy Forum released a report Friday that illustrated how scores have slipped slightly in the last five years, reaching a 19.6 statewide average last year on the test where 36 is a perfect score. Though down just 0.2 points from tests taken a year before, the nonpartisan organization became more worried when taking a deeper dive into the latest ACT results.
“This modest decrease, however, is masking potentially significant declines within each subject area that are relevant to students’ ‘college readiness,’” stated the Wisconsin Policy Forum’s report.
Of particular concern for the group was slipping math scores. ACT scores from 2017-18 indicated 34.5% of students would expect to get a C-grade or better in introductory college math courses, but that fell last year to 29.2%.
The amount of students scoring well in the portion of the test that gauges English grammar and writing also fell. About 49% tested high enough in the last two years to expect average or better grades in college English classes. But that’s down from 53% to 54% in the prior three years.
Proficiency in science was pretty much stable through the years, but the report noted that students have improved in their reading skills.
“In contrast to the other subjects, the percentage of students statewide meeting the college readiness benchmark for reading improved over the previous year,” the report stated.
The organization — formed in 2018 by a merger of the Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance and Public Policy Forum — viewed the ACT scores with the state’s current shortage of workers in mind.
“Few policy challenges are more critical to Wisconsin’s economic health than meeting the growing demand for college-educated workers,” stated the report, which urged policymakers and citizens to devote more attention to the issue.
Local views
Public schools in the Chippewa Valley keep an eye on their ACT scores and have noticed they’ve generally been following the slight decline seen statewide.
“We are seeing a slight decrease in our scores and that seems reflected in the districts across the state,” said Jim Schmitt, executive director of teaching and learning in the Eau Claire school district.
However, he did note that the overall 20.5 ACT score for its two high schools combined beat the statewide figure and Eau Claire schools also performed well in all four subjects covered by the test.
“The good news — as a district — is we’re above the state average in all areas,” Schmitt said.
Aware of ACT scores slipping in the last two years, the Altoona school district made a recent change intended to help better prepare students for the test and hopes that a long-range strategy to improve learning will be reflected in next year’s scores.
This was Altoona’s first year that it gave an ACT practice test late in the fall semester, preparing students for what they would be in for when they took the exam in spring.
Before being promoted to superintendent last year, Dan Peggs had instituted changes as middle school principal that he believes will make ACT scores go up. The middle school adopted standards-based learning — a method where teachers check to see how if students are grasping specific concepts and adjust their teaching strategies if previous efforts didn’t successfully ingrain those lessons.
Students taught using that method are now in high school, and Peggs hopes the results of those changes in earlier grades will become apparent on standardized test scores.
“I imagine it’s going to be better in the ACT in particular,” he said, optimistic for a rebound in the 2019-20 scores.
Menomonie High School’s ACT scores also had declined, even dipping below the state average in 2017-18. But then the Mustangs bucked the state trend and bounced back last year, with scores going up in all the test’s disciplines.
“As a result of the data provided by the ACT, staff within the (Menomonie school district) have been working hard to identify the specific skills students need to be both career and college ready while maintaining a whole child approach to instruction,” Brian Seguin, the district’s assistant superintendent of instruction, said in an email.
Multiple measurements
District administrator Joe Zydowski said student success is measured in multiple ways in Menomonie, but it was nice to see hard work reflected in higher test scores.
Both Schmitt and Peggs also noted that scores on the college-readiness exam are just one out of many ways that schools are measured.
“It’s a very important slice, but it’s just one slice of what we do in public education nowadays,” Peggs said.
In fall the state Department of Public Instruction released public school report cards that account for student achievement, school growth, closing gaps identified in prior years and post-secondary readiness. Eau Claire, Menomonie and Chippewa Falls school districts all met state expectations in those report cards and Altoona exceeded them.
Schmitt also noticed that some of the bigger drops pointed out by the Wisconsin Policy Forum report compared last year’s ACT results to 2017-18.
“When you have one year, that’s not a trend,” he said.
And the report also highlighted how Wisconsin’s ACT scores are still above other states.
“On the bright side, Wisconsin fares better than many other states in ACT achievement,” the Wisconsin Policy Forum stated.
Nineteen states require juniors to take the ACT. Only Minnesota scored higher than Wisconsin in overall ACT scores and in college-readiness for English, reading and science. Wisconsin placed sixth-highest in math.
Wisconsin began requiring all juniors to take the ACT in the 2014-15 academic year. Prior to that it was up to individual students, which resulted in mostly those already planning to go to college to take the exam.