EAU CLAIRE -- Chippewa Valley nonprofit organizations have received more than $800,000 in grants to help them address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley, the Eau Claire Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of Chippewa County have worked together to offer the Response and Recovery grants that have been distributed to an array of local nonprofits. The organizations this week announced a second round of grants totaling $555,673 to 41 nonprofits after an initial distribution of $275,000.
Each organization offered its own grant opportunities and then collaborated in hopes of ensuring their grant awards would be the most effective at meeting Chippewa Valley needs.
Andy Neborak, executive director United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley, said he looks forward to continuing to work with the two foundations to help local residents recover from the effects of the pandemic.
"I know it makes a huge impact, and we're proud to be able to be a part of it," Neborak said.
The organizations reported these details Monday:
The United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley awarded $304,250 in the COVID-19 grants to five Chippewa Valley nonprofits for programs that directly address the needs of vulnerable children. The United Way had identified early childhood development and the well-being of the children’s families as being critical during its recent assessment of pandemic-related community needs.
"It's a very specific effort to reach that vulnerable audience of children that need the help right now," Neborak said. "It's going to reach a lot of kids and a lot of families."
The Eau Claire Community Foundation awarded $200,700 to 18 Eau Claire area nonprofits through its Response and Recovery Community Fund. The grants seek to help the organizations meet the urgent basic needs such as food, shelter, health care, child care and education services for community members, said Sue Bornick, executive director of the Eau Claire Community Foundation.
Nearly half of that total came from C&M Cos., which made a $100,000 gift to the fund.
“We know that many community members are struggling due to the pandemic, and we want to make sure they have adequate food, shelter and child care regardless of their current income levels,” co-owners Molly and Cody Filipczak said in a statement. “We at C&M Companies are happy to help people meet their greatest needs so they can make it through this crisis.”
The Community Foundation of Chippewa County’s Response Recovery Rebuild Fund has awarded $52,723 to 18 nonprofits serving Chippewa County, providing them with flexible resources to address the impact of COVID-19.
Another wave of grants totaling at least $300,000 is expected to be announced soon, which will bring the total over $1 million — a figure Bornick never dreamed was attainable until so many businesses, individuals and families stepped up with donations at a time of economic crisis.
"What we thought would be a one-time grant cycle has now evolved into three cycles and over $1 million for the support of our community's greatest needs," Bornick said. "I am overwhelmed with gratitude."