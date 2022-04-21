EAU CLAIRE — The Pablo Foundation, UW-Eau Claire students and the Eau Claire city government are all making contributions to reduce the environmental impact of a soon-to-be-built event center and field house.
The $12 million in combined contributions were highlighted in a Thursday morning news conference on the sustainability features being incorporated in the Sonnentag Event Center and John and Carolyn Sonnentag Fieldhouse.
“True to our mission, this project prioritizes our planet, and it is our sincere hope that the carbon-reducing features of the Sonnentag Center will serve as a model, to be replicated again and again in our community, and even across the nation,” said MaiVue Xiong, executive director of the Pablo Foundation.
The Eau Claire-based foundation announced it will provide a $5 million grant and a $4.997 million low-interest loan to the construction project to pay for features that will allow the building complex to use renewable energy and consume less power overall.
Those include a geothermal system and related equipment for heating and cooling, additional wall and roof insulation, and a high-performance glazing for windows.
The city of Eau Claire previously announced it would put $1.5 million toward the project's sustainable features.
The university's Student Senate allocated $150,000 last year toward getting Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification for the building project. Next week the Student Senate will vote on an additional $200,000 toward that and to also subject the complex to the WELL Health-Safety Rating, which monitors building air and water quality, moisture management, cleaning and sanitation practices.
The project also is working with Xcel Energy to help meet a goal of providing all the building complex's electricity through a new solar panel array to be built in the Eau Claire area.
“The city of Eau Claire and Xcel Energy have been steadfast partners and the Pablo Foundation is truly the wind beneath our wings,” UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt said. “Not only is their generosity powering the building, but it is giving us the courage and determination to continue to work aggressively to reduce our carbon footprint and to build new buildings that will not only serve our students but that will have a role in ensuring a healthy world for future generations.”
A ceremonial groundbreaking will be held Monday morning at land along Menomonie Street where the event center and field house will be in what is collectively called the County Materials Complex. Construction is scheduled to finish in spring 2024.
Blugold Real Estate, an arm of the UW-Eau Claire Foundation, is developing the County Materials Complex, which will replace Zorn Arena on campus as an indoor sports venue and host numerous events for the university and community. The complex will include the 5,000-seat Sonnentag Event Center for Blugold basketball games and live performances, an enclosed 100-yard turf field, a Mayo Clinic diagnostic imaging and sports medicine center, a fitness center for UW-Eau Claire, university athletics offices and a commons area.
Earlier this month, the Pablo Group announced it will also be building a 126-room SpringHill Suites by Marriott also at the site along Menomonie Street.