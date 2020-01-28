The lights are once again off at the State Theatre, and community organizations based in the 94-year-old downtown Eau Claire building are in the dark about what will happen next.
The historic venue, which closed in August 2018 shortly before the opening of Pablo Center at the Confluence, enjoyed a brief encore this fall when it reopened as the State Theatre and Community Center under the direction of former Eau Claire school board President Joe Luginbill.
As CEO of the revamped State Theatre and president of the Luginbill Children’s Foundation, which operated the facility, Luginbill painted a picture of a bright future for the structure hosting educational workshops, meetings for nonprofits, private fundraisers and film and stage shows.
But that rosy outlook darkened Thursday when tenants reported that heat, electricity and water utilities were shut off at the building, apparently the result of unpaid bills.
The development forced the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center to move out of the building and seek a new home after moving into the theater at 316 Eau Claire St. in November.
It also meant an abrupt end to plans for a multi-use studio on the building's second floor and construction on a house on the city's west side that was being renovated into a transitional living space for youth who have aged out of the foster system. The planned Smile House also was to be operated by the Luginbill Children's Foundation.
It may all have been too much for the energetic face of the foundation, as was suggested in a statement issued Tuesday by Luginbill's parents, Dennis and Teresa Luginbill.
"In recent months we became worried that Joe had taken on too many things," the statement says. "His passion to support children in need, to advocate for better living conditions for young adults, to fight for a fairer and more just society for the LGBTQ+ community — had become unsustainable. As the months slipped by, and now in hindsight it is clearer, he was withdrawing in the face of being overwhelmed. Unfortunately, Joe was not communicating these challenges with his closest friends, his work and professional colleagues, or his family. Many were blindsided."
The elder Luginbills went on to say that they love their son, have been touch with him and are "deeply worried for his safety and his health."
The statement also indicates Dennis and Teresa Luginbill understand there are a lot of unanswered questions and states, "We stand with him to seek support needed to go through whatever may lie ahead."
"As parents we feel proud of the positive change Joe has contributed to Eau Claire in so many ways," the statement says. "We are also saddened to know that his sudden departure has let many people down and broke the trust many people had in him."
Sarah Strunk, who had her office in the theater as manager of the Smile House project, said her biggest concern is for the homeowner who allowed his house to be used for the project and for the young adults who may not benefit from the facility's planned support services.
Five Smile House employees and numerous volunteers had completed much of the demolition on the home, but now the employees appear to have lost their jobs and construction has stopped, leaving a structure stripped down to the studs and floor joists, Strunk said.
As for the Smile House concept, Strunk said she had pushed the project as far as she could without money to back it up, putting her faith in Joe Luginbill's positive vision that he would make it work.
"The whole thing came as a complete surprise and shock," Strunk said of utilities being shut off at the State Theatre.
"The status of it right now is unknown to everybody. I'm assuming it will be a project that is ended," she said, noting that many area residents have reached out to her to see how they can keep the project alive. "I'm still hoping people rally for a good cause and I'm hoping there will be a resource for young adults who have aged out of the system because the concept is absolutely beautiful."
Meanwhile, Strunk said she believes she is out of a job and likely out of the money she personally invested in remodeling the building's planned Open Space studio, where she hoped to hold art, dance and yoga classes.
"The whole situation is heartbreaking," Strunk said. "It's a hard pill for everybody to swallow because you feel bamboozled."
The Luginbill Children's Foundation's website no longer works, and its social media accounts have been deleted.
Joe Luginbill, who did not respond to a voicemail left on his cellphone Tuesday and hasn't commented publicly about the matters since the story broke on Friday, has cut ties with several groups in recent months.
He resigned from the Eau Claire school board Nov. 1, saying he took another position that will require he split his time between Eau Claire and Washington, D.C. He also resigned from the city Utility Appeals Board on Oct. 28. Gov. Tony Evers appointed Luginbill to the state's Child Abuse & Neglect Prevention Board on Dec. 12, but he submitted his resignation from that position on Friday.
Eau Claire County Board Supervisor Zoe Roberts had appointed Luginbill as treasurer of her re-election campaign but announced Monday that she had replaced him with Selika Ducksworth-Lawton.
"Due to recent events ... it is currently appropriate for me to separate Joe from any financial responsibilities he has with my campaign," Roberts posted on her campaign Facebook page.
Though Roberts considers Joe Luginbill a friend and stressed that he never had access to her campaign funds, she said, "The reason why I split with him is he's become so radioactive in local (news and social) media that I don't want my campaign destroyed by what Joe may or may not have done."
Roberts said she was disappointed to hear about the recent sequence of events at the State Theatre and saddened that the LGBTQ+ center is temporarily without a home base.
"This is tragic," she said. "It hurts some of our most vulnerable people, but I have faith in our community that we're going to learn from it, heal from it and do the right thing for these people who have been hurt."
The LGBTQ+ center posted Monday on Facebook that "we were as shocked as anyone to see this happen." The group indicated it hopes to move into a new space on Saturday and in the meantime plans to hold support groups and meetings at various locations in the city.
Azara Properties, which bought the State Theatre last January, could not be reached for comment Tuesday but released a statement Monday to local TV stations saying the Luginbill Children's Foundation was responsible for paying utilities and rent for the building.
"The news of the situation at the State Theatre came as a shock to us, as we learned about it through the newspaper Saturday morning," Azara spokeswoman Amanda Schemenauer says in the statement. "We have been trying to contact Joe Luginbill regarding money defaulted by the Luginbill Children's Foundation to Azara Properties. ... Azara Properties has reached out to the organizations affected by the foundation's defaults and are trying to resolve the issues so they can continue operating. The theatre will remain open under Azara Properties and we are looking forward to a brighter future for the State Theatre."